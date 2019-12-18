KINGSBURG – Swedish immigrants have brought the tradition of celebrating Santa Lucia with them to Kingsburg. On Dec. 7, just a few days earlier than when it’s celebrated in Sweden on Dec. 13, the tradition continued.
As is traditional, Scandinavian towns in Sweden, Norway, and the Swedish-speaking areas of Finland select someone to represent Santa Lucia. Kingsburg’s Linnea Hess has that honor, and led the candlelit procession with her nieces, nephew and other friends and relatives wearing white robes and holding lighted candles.
The festival marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Scandinavia, and it is meant to bring hope and light during the darkest time of the year.
The procession starts in the early morning and the group visits various restaurants on the morning of Dec. 7, and then promenades again in the Santa Lucia parade in Downtown Kingsburg.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Santa Lucia is one of the earliest Christian martyrs. She was killed by the Romans in 304 CE because of her religious beliefs.
Lucy is said to have come from a wealthy Sicilian family. She spurned marriage and worldly goods and vowed to remain a virgin in the tradition of St. Agatha.
“An angry suitor reported her to the local Roman authorities, who sentenced her to be removed to a brothel and forced into prostitution,” the Encyclopedia Britannica reads. “This order was thwarted, according to legend, by divine intervention; Lucy became immovable and could not be carried away. She was next condemned to death by fire, but she proved impervious to the flames. Finally, her neck was pierced by a sword and she died.”
In modern times, families observe St. Lucia’s Day at home with typically their eldest daughter dressing in white and serving coffee and baked goods, such as saffron bread (lussekatter) and ginger biscuits, to their family and visitors.
Locally, the town overflows with visitors to Draper Street with activities that culminate in the Santa Lucia parade.
You have free articles remaining.
Kingsburg’s new Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Dodd said he enjoyed seeing how the community comes out in droves to either watch or take part.
“It was great to see everyone who showed up for the Santa Lucia Festival,” Dodd said. “I loved seeing all the people who came out and were enjoying their time with family and friends! It’s nice to see that events like this still occur. Christmas time is always special as we celebrate the birth of Christ and I pray that spirit continues throughout the year!”
Among parade entries was Walter Unruh, 9, who spent three days putting lights on one of his family’s John Deere tractors and wrapping gifts to decorate the front loader. Unruh is a fifth generation farmer and his mother said it was his idea to decorate the green tractor with green lights and dress as the Grinch.
Here is the list of float winners from the parade:
Best overall: S & S Metal Fabrication
Children’s Christmas: 1st place, Lincoln Elementary; 2nd place, Washington Elementary.
General Christmas: 1st place, S & S Metal Fabrication; 2nd place, SpiritHorse Connections.
Nativity: 1st place, Holy Family Catholic Church.
Swedish theme: 1st place, Scout Troop Pack #392; 2nd place, Santa Lucia procession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.