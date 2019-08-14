SELMA – Sato Sanikian is Abraham Lincoln Middle School’s principal starting this school year.
She started teaching business in 1996 at Selma High School. She’s served as Selma High’s junior class advisor, taught business at Fresno City College and was elected by the senior class to hand out diplomas at graduation.
Sanikian was one of six teachers publicly recognized by the Selma High School principal during their graduation ceremony for her ability to promote student achievement in 1999. She then worked as a Valley Regional Occupational Program coordinator in charge of curriculum development, staff development workshops and student discipline. In 2002, she returned to Selma High School as a learning director.
Sanikian has influenced and closely guided more than 6,000 Selma High School students during the past 13 years to graduation, helping them apply to colleges and the military. She’s been instrumental in bringing such programs as the annual College Acceptance Breakfast, College Preparedness Rush and Bear A.T.T.A.C.K. to Selma High. She also continued to teach a business course, this time at the Selma Adult School.
