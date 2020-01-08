Through Jan. 10
Boys and Girls Club: The Selma Boys and Girls Club,1800 Sheridan St., is open over winter break from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 23 - Jan. 10. Membership is $5 for the year and scholarships are available to cover that cost. PS4 tournaments, Minecraft, arts, crafts and board games available. Details, Mark Armenta at 318-9588.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Kingsburg Chamber Awards: The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Dinner and Awards Ceremony starts with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Ceremony takes place at Kingsburg Historical Park, 2321 Sierra St. Tickets are $35 per person or $400 for table sponsors. Awards of the Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Business, Ag Business, Educator and Public Safety Officer of the Year will be awarded. For tickets, 897-1111.
Friday, Jan. 17
Prayer Breakfast: The annual Selma Christian Ministry Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at Monsignor Lopez Hall, 2441 Dockery Ave. Daniel Garza, the former deputy director of External and Intergovernmental Affairs under President George W. Bush is the speaker. Tickets are $10 each.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Clean up volunteers: The next Clean Up Selma Campaign starts at 8 a.m. Jan. 18. The group of volunteers will meet at the lot across the street from the old Valero by PG&E. Come out for one hour, or longer if you wish, and help keep Selma clean, enjoy great friendship and have a good time. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a bucket and grabber or gloves.
Murder mystery: The Friends of the Kingsburg Library present “Murder of the Cat’s Meow” at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Branch at 1399 Draper St. The event is Roarin’ 20s murder mystery and participants are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s-era attire. Guests will attempt to solve the whodunit, enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, a 20s style dance lesson, green screen photo booth and costume contest. Tickets are $5 each. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Proceeds will benefit the Library Branch’s purchase of new furnishings. Details, 897-3710.
Jan. 25-26
Centro de Folklor: The Bailando Se Quita el Frio performance is 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 for the children’s show and 6 p.m. for the adults’ show on Jan. 26 at the Selma Arts Center. Tickets are $10.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Ireland trip: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is organizing a six-night trip to Ireland. Cost is $2,999 per person if deposited by April 9. Trip includes round-trip airfare, transfers between airport and hotels, airport VIP greeting and check-in, pre-departure orientation, travel documents, six nights at Savoy Hotel, castle dinners and tours and other excursions. For details, contact Bob Allen at the Chamber, 891-2235. Informational meeting is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Hall.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
