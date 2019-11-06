Wednesday, Nov. 6
Kingsburg Council: The next Kingsburg City Council Meeting is 6 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019 at Council Chambers, 1401 Draper St. The agenda is available at http://cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/AgendaCenter.
March-a-Thon: The Kingsburg Elementary Music Program’s 26th Annual March-a-Thon is 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 6. Band students will be carry band hats to collect donations. The schedule is as follows: 10:30 a.m. Rafer Johnson Jr. High School; 10:40 a.m. KESD District Office; 10:55 a.m. Washington School; 11:05 a.m. City Hall; 11:20 a.m. Roosevelt School; 11:45 a.m. Park Kingsburg; and noon at Reagan School.
Nov. 7-9
Merchants Holiday Open House: The Selma Chamber of Commerce announced that Downtown Selma businesses will have holiday open houses from Nov. 7-9 with later hours to kick off the holiday season. See https://selma-chamber.com/ for the complete list of participants.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Caring for Veterans: The Valley Caregiver Resource Center is hosting a workshop from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 7 for family caregivers who are caring for veterans. Caregivers, surviving spouses or veterans themselves will want to join this workshop. Veteran services and programs will be reviewed. Guest speaker is LCSW Amy Butler who is the VA Community Nursing Home program coordinator. Fresno County Veteran’s Service Officer David M. Rose will also speak. Workshop is at 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno. Contact Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614. Workshop is free for family caregivers, not for providers, volunteers or the patients. Pre-registration is required. Workshop size is limited. Financial assistance available for respite care.
Friday, Nov. 8
Fundraiser BBQ lunch: Pioneer Village is having a barbecue chicken quarter leg luncheon as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Pioneer Village park. Take out or dine in. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 1821 Tucker St., 891-2235, or at the Recreation office at the Senior Center, 2301 Selma St., 891-2237.
Marine Corps Birthday, Veterans Day Celebration: Roosevelt Elementary is honoring local veterans and celebrating the 244th birthday of the Unites States Marine Corps at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the school, 1802 Floral Ave. Event includes Selma High MCJROTC Color Guard, Choral Hawks singing and birthday cake for all Veterans and spouses. All veterans and their spouses of all military branches are invited to attend. A shuttle from the parking lot to the school yard will be available. Details, 898-6700.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Veterans Day: Kingsburg honors local veterans from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 with a ceremony and free Swedish pancake breakfast for all veterans and their surviving spouse. Details: Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, 897-1111.
Selma Youth Football Cook Off: The Smoke in the Valley rib cook-off event benefits Selma Youth Football. The cook-off begins with People’s Choice at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Planet Pizza - Video World parking lot. Awards will be named at 3 p.m. Cook-off contestants may arrive at 6 a.m., get ribs at 8 a.m. and turn in cook-off entries at 1 p.m. Music will be provided by Los Hooliganz. Vendors and games will be on site. To participate, the entry fee is $100. First place will be $300, second place is $200 and third is $100.
Nov. 9-10
Free health clinic: Life Hope Centers of Central California and Adventist Health Selma are offering free health services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9-10 at the Adventist Health Selma Hospital, 1141 Rose Ave., Selma. Register from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dental services include free cleanings, extractions and fillings. Vision services include free eye exams and glasses. Medical services include free lifestyle counseling, cholesterol checks and blood glucose checks. Details at www.LifeHopeCentersCentral.com/events. Volunteers may sign up online at: http://bit.ly/34mJ0tp.
Friday, Nov. 15
Brave Girls: KCAPS and local churches are sponsoring Brave Girls Gathering for girls ages 10-18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The event is geared to help girls go against the flow and be kind and uplifting to others and follow Bible teachings to be respectful, honorable, just, kind, love other people and manage conflicts. To live life that way, you have to know who you are, what you are about and where you belong. Cost is $12. Event includes a T-shirt, goodies, dinner and an evening to change your heart. Sign up by Oct. 30 to guarantee at T-shirt. Register in person at KCAPS or online at KingsburgCommunityChurch.org>Events.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Pet photos with Santa Paws: The dog rescue Pawsitive Connections is offering pet photos with Santa as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Trinkets & Treasures, 1449 Marion St., Kingsburg. The donation is $5 and pets and family may participate. Photos are emailed to donors. Baked sale for you and your pet will also be taking place. Details, Sarah Chambless, 393-1946.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lady Vikings Basketball: The Kingsburg High Lady Vikings Basketball is hosting its first dinner fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each and include chicken, rice pilaf, green beans and a dinner roll. Pick up is from 5-7 p.m. at the Kingsburg High pool/football drive. Have ticket stub on hand on the night of pick up. Text coach Kristi Trevor Bravo at 994-9938 to purchase a ticket.
Friday, Nov. 29
Julgransfest: Kingsburg kicks off the holidays with the annual Julgransfest event at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Memorial Park. Carolers will promenade down Draper Street to the city’s Christmas tree where a lighting ceremony takes place. Traditional Swedish folk dancing around the tree follows. Santa will be on hand to take pictures with children.
Dec. 14-15
Nutty Nutcracker: The Dancing School of Selma presents “A Nutty Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Selma Arts Center. Tickets are $15. Log on to selmaartscenter.com to purchase tickets.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
