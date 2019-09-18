Wednesday, Sept. 18
Selma Community College and Career Fair: Selma High is hosting a Community College and Career Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. at the school, 3125 Wright St. Community members are invited to advance academic and career goals. Private and public sector recruiters will participate. Professionals, faculty, staff and other students from local colleges and universities will be on hand for networking. Also, learn about industry internships and job opportunities. Details, Deborah Richardson, drichardson@selmausd.org.
Monday, Sept. 23
Senior Scam Stopper: Sen. Melissa Hurtado and the California Contractors State License Board are hosting a free Senior Scam Stopper Seminar from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Selma Senior Center, 2301 Selma St. RSVP by calling Hurtado's office at 264-3070. Seniors, their families and caregivers are invited to attend this free event. Hear from experts on how to protect yourself or loved one from fraud related to home repair, insurance, finances and identify theft.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Music Recital: Kratos Music Center hosts its annual Music Recital at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., where local music students will be showcased. Admission is $5 for adults and youth younger than 18 are free. Details, 891-1952.
Saturday, Sept. 28
March for Jesus: The fifth annual March for Jesus will start at 8 a.m. at Ringo Park Sept. 28. Free train rides will be available for children and two trolleys will be available for seniors and those with disabilities. Event includes a free lunch and kid zone.
Sunday, Sept. 29
80th Anniversary: Selma United Methodist Church is ‘celebrating the past and embracing the future’ for its 80th anniversary celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at their church, 1702 Cross St. Luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.
Selma Cancer Support: The non-profit Selma Cancer Support is hosting the Selma Musical Festival as its annual fundraiser. The event features Ramon Ayala, Los Tiranos Del Norte and Los Bravos Del Norte. The event is 2-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Selma Chamber of Commerce, Trujillo’s Tax Service, Jocy’s Restaurant, Bill Tucker Real Estate, Selma Cancer Support, or Ticketon.com/A2DE3. For details, call 891-7591.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Kingsburg Talent Show: The 2nd Annual Kingsburg Talent Show is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Memorial Park. There is no entry fee to participate. Performers of all ages are welcomed. Food vendors with a resale number are being sought to participate. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 13. For details, Esmeralda Sanchez, 646-4373.
Sunday, Oct. 27
KHS Athletics Dinner: The Kingsburg High School Athletic Foundation is hosting the Harvest Dinner fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the KHS Bowl Plaza. Event includes a silent auction and live entertainment. Tickets are limited to 150 guests. Dinner tickets are $100 each. Purchase tickets at https://gofan.co/app/events/66977.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Selma Youth Football Cook Off: The Smoke in the Valley rib cook-off event benefits Selma Youth Football. The cook-off begins with People’s Choice at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Planet Pizza - Video World parking lot. Awards will be named at 3 p.m. Cook-off contestants may arrive at 6 a.m., get ribs at 8 a.m. and turn in cook-off entries at 1 p.m. Music will be provided by Los Hooliganz. Vendors and games will be on site. To participate, the entry fee is $100. First place will be $300, second place is $200 and third is $100.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers public swim starting on Monday, June 10, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public swim is a great way to spend the day for all ages (under 12 with adult supervision). Lap Swimming and Aqua Aerobics are already underway and this year features aqua zumba for those who want to get a great dance workout.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers a retreat from the heat with a full-service snack bar, Friday Night Swim and Dive-In Movies.
FRESNO — All Scandinavians by birth, ancestry or affiliation by marriage may join Norden Lodge 684, part of the Vasa Organization of America. All meetings and activities are open to Scandinavians. The word "Scandinavian" applies to Finland and Iceland, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Vasa Norden Lodge 684 meets at 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church.
