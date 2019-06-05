Through June 7
Aqua aerobics: Group classes will be offered at the Crandell Swim Complex at Kingsburg High’s campus. Classes are 5:30-6:30 a.m. or 7-8 p.m. for aqua Zumba. Cost is $4 per class or $45 monthly. Details: 897-5328.
Saturday, June 6
Back to Life Block party: The next free Bringing Broken Neighborhoods Back to Life block party is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 at the Salazar Center, 1800 Sheridan St. Event includes free raffles, free lunch and free bags of food.
Monday, June 10
Summer Recreation: Kingsburg’s Summer Recreation Program starts on June 10. The All Day Program is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The afternoon program is 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The morning program is 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Program offers an array of activities for the children including arts, crafts, games and outdoor play. The monthly fee covers breakfast, lunch and snacks, transportation costs and entry fees to the pool every day. Lunch is provided by Fresno County EOC. Enrollment started May 14 at City Hall. Costs range from $276 for the full day program for four weeks to $130 for the afternoon program for four weeks, or $522 for full day, eight weeks to $230 for afternoon, eight weeks. The registration packet is online at http://bit.ly/2E5GDAw. Details, 897-5328.
Thursday, June 13
FFA tri-tip fundraiser: Selma FFA tri-tip lunch fundraiser is 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 13 at the SHS Ag Park, 3125 Wright St. Take your lunch to go, enjoy your lunch in the Ag Park, or buy 6 or more lunches and they will deliver. Lunch includes approximately 1/3 pound tri-tip, rice pilaf, salad and a dinner roll for a $10 donation. Bake sale on site as well. Contact an FFA member or Grace Mendes at 898-6500 ext. 42504 by June 6.
Selma Farmers Markets: The next Selma Farmers Market is 6-10 p.m. June 13, 27 and July 11. The markets are on High Street in Downtown Selma between 1st and 2nd streets. For vendor and sponsorship information, contact Jesse Crouch at 819-0315 or jessecrouch.jc@gmail.com or at 2172 E. Front St., Ste. 108. See their FB page for updates at https://www.facebook.com/selmafarmersmarket/.
Friday, June 14
Scholarship golf tournament: The Kingsburg Community Education Foundation and Linking the Learning are hosting a scholarship golf tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. June 14 at the Sherwood Forest Golf Club, 79 N. Frankwood Ave., Sanger. Registration deadline is June 7. Cost is $125 per person or $450 per foursome. Entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, prizes, golf cart with Mulligan’s for purchase and raffles. Sponsorships range from $1,000 to $200. Event benefits Kingsburg schools, Kings River, Traver and Clay elementaries. Details, Wes at 318-6238 or email linkingthelearning@gmail.com.
June 14 – Aug. 2
Kingsburg Dive-In movies: The series of movies at the Crandell Swim Complex is 7-10 p.m. with movies starting at 8:30 p.m. on June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2. Entrance is $3. A full-service snack bar is available for food purchases. Details, 897-5328.
Saturday, June 15
Folklorico spring recital: Centro de Folklor’s spring recital theme is “Nuestras Historias.” There are two shows at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 15 at the Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St. Admission is $10.
Monday, June 17
Rotary Golf Tournament: Selma Rotary Club’s annual Golf Tournament is June 17. Registration is $110 for Rotary Club members and $125 for non-Rotary members. Lunch is $20 each. Deadline to register is Friday, June 7. Make checks payable to The Rotary Club of Selma, P.O. Box 121, Selma, Calif., 93662. Awards for first, second, third, low ‘All Rotary’ teams, closest to pin and long drive. Raffles are part of the event. Tee time is 9 a.m. Format: Four-person scramble. Hosted at the Kings River County Club. Sponsorships from $5,000 to $1,500 available.
Wednesday, June 19
CPR training: The Selma District Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a CPR/ First Aid Certification Course from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19 at the Fire Department Training Center at 1711 Tucker St. Training given by Alert Medical Training Inc. Cost is $50 or $25 for Chamber members. Register in advance by contacting the Chamber office, 891-2235.
Wednesday, July 3
Independence Celebration: Selma Chamber of Commerce and the American
Legion Post 12 host the July 3rd Fireworks Celebration at the Selma High School. The David Aguallo Band performs. There will be some modification to the seating as Staley Stadium is under renovation. Event area will open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children 5-12. Preferred parking is $2. Bring your own lawn chairs. No outside food or ice chests. Food booths, children’s activities and a community spirit award and honoring of Vets are included in event. Details: 891-2235.
Friday, July 12
Movies: Selma’s Movies in the Park open at 5 p.m. July 12 and July 26 at Lincoln Park. Movie starts at dusk at 7:30 p.m. Movies are to be announced. No admission charge or parking fee. Bring your own lawn chair. Pre-movie activities and food vendors on site. For details, contact the Selma District Chamber of Commerce, 891-2235.
Fridays, Aug. 2 - 30
Summer concerts: Selma’s Concert in the Park and Farmers Market are 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park on Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, and August 30. Concert schedule to be announced.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
FRESNO — All Scandinavians by birth, ancestry or affiliation by marriage may join Norden Lodge 684, part of the Vasa Organization of America. All meetings and activities are open to Scandinavians. The word "Scandinavian" applies to Finland and Iceland, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Vasa Norden Lodge 684 meets at 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.