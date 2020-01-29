Wednesday, Jan. 29
Gentle yoga: Kassee Johnson will be giving free, gentle yoga lessons from 6-7 p.m. at Legends, 2910 Pea Soup Anderson Blvd., Selma. Lessons will be every Wednesday. Details, 730-4236. Bring yoga mats or a towel and a bottle of water. Come in early for happy hour from 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Tuesday Club: The Kingsburg Tuesday Club will have K-9 Solutions’ Sarah Chambliss as their next guest speaker. The meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Kingsburg Community Church, 1532 Ellis St. Annual Tuesday Club membership dues are $35. Contact membership chairwoman June Vesta, 896-5659. Visitors are welcome. Details, President Claudette Reiser, 638-4597.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
SUSD Budget Workshop: Selma Unified is hosting a District Budget Workshop Feb. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Selma High School Dining Hall. The workshop will provide information on the District’s current budget and planning for the proposed budget over the next three years. Please contact the Superintendent’s office at 898-6500 with further questions.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Valentine’s Dinner/Dance: The Kingsburg Senior Center Valentine’s dinner/dance starts at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Center, 1450 Ellis St. Tickets are $15 per person and the last day to buy tickets is Feb. 6. Dancing with Pineda Mobil D.J. is 4-7 p.m. Dinner is catered by Los Pepes from 5-6 p.m. Event includes door prizes. Contact the Senior Center or Board members for tickets, 897-3013.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Lego Party: Selma First Baptist Kids is hosting a Lego Party from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 15 at 2025 S. Grant St., 896-5842. Register at https://bit.ly/2O0Pqsn. Details, Email Marianela Borbon at marianela@selmafirstbaptist.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sat. March 28
Pet shot clinics: The Second Chance Animal Shelter is hosting a series of shot clinics to prevent rabies, parvo and bordatella and have microchips inserted into pets. The clinics take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter, 2831 W. Front St., Selma. Rabies shots are $15, parvo/bordatella shots are $15 and microchips are $20. The City of Selma staff will be at the clinics to renew dog licenses as well. Dog licenses will be good through Dec. 31 and cost $20 per animal. If the pet is spayed or neutered, the license fee is $10 per animal. Proof of spay/neuter must be presented. Seniors over age 62 receive a 50 percent discount on dog licenses. After March 31, a 50 percent late fee will be charged. For details, contact the Selma Finance Department, 891-2205. Checks may be made payable to “City of Selma.”
April 29 – May 9
Fiddler on the Roof: Kingsburg High’s Little Theater is staging “Fiddler on the Roof” from April 29 – May 9 at the KHS Theater, 900 18th Ave, Kingsburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Saturday, May 2
Water-wise plant exchange: The 12th annual water-wise plant exchange will be 8 a.m. – noon on May 2 at the Fresno State Horticulture Greenhouse Park, 3150 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno. Event includes free plants or other items from local organization in booths, Master Gardeners to answer your questions, irrigation and controller information, garden expert workshops, student experiments and projects, free Mother’s Day craft, super plant sale in Fresno State Nursery. Details, contact Fresno Water Conservation at waterconservation@fresno.gov.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
