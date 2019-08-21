Wednesday, Aug. 21
Business mixer: The Selma District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Adventist Health Selma, 1041 Rose Ave. Event will take place behind the hospital on Evergreen Street. Refreshments will be served. Bring a business card for raffles. Details: 891-2235.
Friday, Aug. 23
Summer concerts: Selma’s final Summer Concert in the Park features the local band Prestige. Music starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Lincoln Park. Each week's concerts includes the Farmers Market that starts at 5 p.m. The final night includes a deep-pit barbecue dinner for $10 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at the Chamber, 1821 Tucker St.
Saturday, Aug. 24
BBNBTL Block Party: The next Bringing Broken Neighborhoods Back to Life Block Party is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Ringo Park. The event is free and includes free lunch, food distributions, children’s activities and bike raffles.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
CPR classes: Selma District’s Chamber of Commerce is taking sign-ups for an upcoming CPR and first-aid certification class. The class will be from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Certification is offered by Alert Medical Training, Inc. Provide quality care that may save a life. Cost is $25 for Chamber members, $50 for non-chamber members. Date and location to be announced. To register, 891-2235.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Block Arty: Selma business will host free performances and demonstrations during the second annual Block Arty on Second Street from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29. Participants include Centro De Folklor, Kratos Music , The Dancing School, The Selma Arts Center, Reyna’s Black Belt Academy and Selma Punjabi Performing Group. The event is sponsored in association with the Selma District Chamber of Commerce. To participate or for details, contact Beth Zobian at The Dancing School, 891-0388 or bethzobian@hotmail.com. Audience members should bring a lawn chair for seating.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bark in the Park: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Bark in the Park dog day spectacular from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at Lincoln Park. Event includes a dog pageant, dog walk, $1 kissing booth and $2 photo ops. The $5 pageant includes competitions for best costume, cutest dog, hairiest dog and people’s choice award. To enter, contact the Chamber at 1821 Tucker St. or call 891-2235. Dog’s name, age, breed and answer the question to participate: “What makes your dog special?” Event held in conjunction with the Selma Business Alliance.
Saturday, Sept. 21
KHS Mattress fundraiser: Kingsburg High's Band and Choir is having its first mattress fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the school's gym. All sizes of brand-new mattresses with full factory warranties will be sold. There will be 25 styles on display. Delivery is available. Financing is available and all forms of payment will be accepted. For details, bit.ly/beds4kingsburg. Text kingsburg to 474747 for more information or email danny.hinton@cfsbeds.com.
Crayfish and jazz: The Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the annual Kingsburg Crayfish & Jazz Festival. The event is 5-10 p.m. Sept. 21 in Downtown Kingsburg. Includes family fun, crayfish races, jazz music, crayfish chowder tastings and crayfish-eating contest. Log on to the Chamber’s website - www.kingsburgchamber.com - to upload forms to participate as a food or craft vendor. Food vendors are encouraged to include crayfish on their menus. Food and craft vendor fees vary depending on booth size, plus Health Dept. fee of $52 for those serving food. Sponsorships from $1,000 to $150 are available. Details, 897-1111.
Relay for Life dance: Eat, Dance and Be Hopeful is the theme of the local American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Fowler, Kingsburg and Selma fundraiser, the second annual Savor the Flavors. Event is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 featuring local band, Prestige. For ticket information, contact Jane Ono at janeono3@gmail.com. Event takes place at private Fresno residence of Ron Dusten, 363 N. Maine Ave.
Selma Car Show: The Selma District Chamber of Commerce’s 13th Annual Parkin’ in the Park Car Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at Lincoln Park. All vehicles are welcomed to participate. Best of show will be awarded $250 in cash. Twenty-five winners in other categories will be awarded $100 in cash. Check in is 7-9:30 a.m. Park by 9:30 a.m. in order to be judged. Participants get merchant awards, T-shirts and breakfast. Awards announced at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration by Sept. 11 is $35. Day-of registration is $40. Event includes vendors, food, 50/50 raffle.
Swish Boosters: The 2nd annual Swish Boosters Golf Tournament starts with registration at 7 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Ridge Creek Golf Club, 3018 Ridge Creek Dr., Dinuba. Tournament starts at 8 a.m. Pre-register online at www.golfridgecreek.com. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 6. Details: Margarita at 916-6185 or swishboosters@gmail.com. Admission is $125 per person or $400 per foursome. Sponsorships available from $1,000 to $250. Proceeds benefit Selma Boys Basketball.
Saturday, Sept. 28
March for Jesus: The fifth annual March for Jesus will start at 8 a.m. at Ringo Park Sept. 28. Free train rides will be available for children and two trolleys will be available for seniors and those with disabilities. Event includes a free lunch and kid zone.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Selma Cancer Support: The nonprofit is hosting the Selma Music Festival which includes Ramon Ayala, Los Bravos Del Norte and Los Tiranos Del Norte. The festival is 2-11 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Way. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $40 each and available on www.ticketon.com. Details: 891-7591.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers public swim starting on Monday, June 10, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public swim is a great way to spend the day for all ages (under 12 with adult supervision). Lap Swimming and Aqua Aerobics are already underway and this year features aqua zumba for those who want to get a great dance workout.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers a retreat from the heat with a full-service snack bar, Friday Night Swim and Dive-In Movies.
FRESNO — All Scandinavians by birth, ancestry or affiliation by marriage may join Norden Lodge 684, part of the Vasa Organization of America. All meetings and activities are open to Scandinavians. The word "Scandinavian" applies to Finland and Iceland, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Vasa Norden Lodge 684 meets at 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church.
