Ongoing
Selma Library: A series of Children Spring activities at the Selma library include Kid’s Crafternoon, preschool storytime, Teen Council, Boardom Busters and KC Kids Come Play with Me. For details on the different events, log on to http://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/sel.html and click the “Events for Selma Branch” link or call 896-3393. Location: 2200 Selma St.
Kingsburg Library activity information is at http://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/kbrg.html
Book club forming: Readers who are interested in forming a book club are invited to log on to http://bit.ly/2uheRzl and answer a few questions to gauge community interest. Questions are: What do you want to get out of the book club? The genres you enjoy reading, genres you’d like to explore, how often you’d like to meet, specific titles you’d like to read and some contact information. Find Érica Mendoza’s post on Facebook about the Book Club’s formation.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Selma High and ALMS Choir Concert: The choirs for Selma High and Abraham Lincoln are hosting a ‘Concierto de Amor’ starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Selma High Dining Hall. The concert includes a dinner and benefits choir trips and senior scholarships. Dinner and the concert is $10. For the concert only, tickets are $5. Dinner includes shredded beef, rice, beans, potato salad, tortillas, salsa and lemonade.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Valentine Dala: No experience needed to take part in a Valentine Dala horse stake painting event from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8 at For the Birds Garden Gifts, 1332 Draper St., Kingsburg. Participation is $30 for all materials and instruction. Pay at the door. To register and save your spot, call 897-8070.
Allensworth Celebration: A Black History Month celebration is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park. The Park honors the only town in California that was founded, financed and governed by African Americans. The event will focus on the contributions African Americans made to education and that the town represented the freedom of the discriminatory laws at the turn of the 20th century.
Docents will be stationed at some of the 20 historic buildings at the Park. Event includes storytellers and singers. Entrance $10 per vehicle, $75 for busses with 24 or less, $125 for a busses with 25 passengers and more.
Details, (661) 849-3433, or online at http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=583
Saturday, Feb. 15
Lego Party: Selma First Baptist Kids is hosting a Lego Party from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 15 at 2025 S. Grant St., 896-5842. Register at https://bit.ly/2O0Pqsn. Details, Email Marianela Borbon at marianela@selmafirstbaptist.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sat. March 28
Pet shot clinics: The Second Chance Animal Shelter is hosting a series of shot clinics to prevent rabies, parvo and bordatella and have microchips inserted into pets. The clinics take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter, 2831 W. Front St., Selma. Rabies shots are $15, parvo/bordatella shots are $15 and microchips are $20. The City of Selma staff will be at the clinics to renew dog licenses as well. Dog licenses will be good through Dec. 31 and cost $20 per animal. If the pet is spayed or neutered, the license fee is $10 per animal. Proof of spay/neuter must be presented. Seniors over age 62 receive a 50 percent discount on dog licenses. After March 31, a 50 percent late fee will be charged. For details, contact the Selma Finance Department, 891-2205. Checks may be made payable to “City of Selma.”
April 29 – May 9
Fiddler on the Roof: Kingsburg High’s Little Theater is staging “Fiddler on the Roof” from April 29 – May 9 at the KHS Theater, 900 18th Ave, Kingsburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Saturday, May 2
Water-wise plant exchange: The 12th annual water-wise plant exchange will be 8 a.m. – noon on May 2 at the Fresno State Horticulture Greenhouse Park, 3150 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno. Event includes free plants or other items from local organization in booths, Master Gardeners to answer your questions, irrigation and controller information, garden expert workshops, student experiments and projects, free Mother’s Day craft, super plant sale in Fresno State Nursery. Details, contact Fresno Water Conservation at waterconservation@fresno.gov.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Luke Bryan concert: Tickets for country singer Luke Bryan’s performance went on sale Jan. 28. Bryan perform in Fresno as part of his ‘Proud to be Right Here’ tour at the Save Mart Center. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets start at $34.75 and are available ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center’s website at https://savemartcenter.com/events/luke-bryan-2/
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
