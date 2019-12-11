Ongoing through Dec. 16
Adopt-a-resident: The Kingsburg Retirement Center, 1101 Stroud Ave., is accepting gifts for residents until Dec. 16. Donors may select a star off a tree at the Center that has a resident's name and gift wish listed. The gifts will be given to the residents during the Center's Christmas party. Details, Lucy at 897-5881.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Santa visits Selma Library: Take a picture with Santa at the Selma Library at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Bring your own camera and stay for the holiday craft. The Selma Library Branch is at 2200 Selma St. Details, 896-3393.
Chamber Mixer: Selma's District Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer at Vintage Market Place at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 on Second Street. Details: 898-3075.
Reducing holiday stress: Valley Caregiver Resource Center is offering a free workshop for family caregivers, “Caregiving Through The Holidays” from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at their center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno. Learn simple tips to reduce stress through the holidays or when celebrating special occasions. Overcome holiday blues with support, joy and care. Pre-registration is required for caregivers. Class size is limited. Contact a week prior to the session if you need special accommodations. Some financial assistance is available for respite care. Not open to providers, volunteers nor for the patients.) Contact the Valley Caregiver Resource Center at 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Santa visits Kingsburg library: Santa will visit the Kingsburg Library branch at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Bring your own camera to take pictures. A holiday craft will be available. No registration required. The library is at 1399 Draper St. Details: 897-3710.
Jeter Angel Tree: Selma Unified’s therapy dog Jeter and the district’s mental health team are sponsoring the Jeter Angel Tree for the fourth year. Donors may contribute gifts for SUSD students. The tree is at the District Office, 3036 S Thompson Ave., Selma. Ornaments with students’ requests are on a tree at the front desk with student’s age and gender. Sign up on sponsor list. Return the wrapped gift with the ornament by Dec. 12. Clinicians and Jeter the therapy dog will distribute the gifts. Details, 898-6500.
Dec. 12-Dec. 20
Christmas in the Park: The Kingsburg Historical Park has decorated for the holidays and is hosting special holiday hours. The Park is at 2321 Sierra St. and is open from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. Details, 869-8320, info@kingsburghistoricalpark.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
Feast of Santa Lucia: Kingsburg's Holy Family Catholic Church hosts the Feast of Santa Lucia starting with a blessing of candles and children at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at 1279 Smith St., Kingsburg. A 7 p.m. concert with Musica Viva features Advent readings and reflections through music and words. Susan Doering will perform on violin and Dieter Wulfhorst performs on the violoncello. Event is free and open to the public. Reception follows in the Church Hall.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Teen Council party: Selma Library’s Teen Council is having a holiday party starting at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Celebrate the end of the semester, make ornaments and escape the zombie invasion. Event is for sixth graders through seniors. Selma’s Library Branch is at 2200 Selma St. Details, 896-3393.
Kiwanis Senior Brunch: Selma’s Kiwanis is hosting a brunch for area seniors at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 14. The brunch is at Selma First Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, 2025 Grant St. Event includes food, music and raffles. Sign up at the Nick Medina Senior Center, 2301 Selma St., or Selma District Chamber of Commerce office, 1821 Tucker St. Details, 891-2235.
Dec. 14-15
Nutty Nutcracker: The Dancing School of Selma presents “A Nutty Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Selma Arts Center. Tickets are $15. Log on to selmaartscenter.com to purchase tickets.
Dec. 14 – Dec. 24
You have free articles remaining.
First Christian: Selma’s First Christian Church is hosting a number of events in December. First is the Christmas Cantata, “Heaven’s Child,” presented by the Selma Community Church Choir at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14. Their 14th Annual Christmas Concert is 7 p.m. Dinner is 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. Joint Christmas Eve services are 7 p.m. (bilingual) at the First United Methodist Church on Dec. 24. A service with communion is at 9 p.m. Dec. 24 at the First Christian Church. A fellowship gathering with hot drinks and treats is 8:15 p.m. Dec. 24 at FCC.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Cookie decorating: The Selma Library Branch is hosting a winter cookie decorating event. Sugar cookies will be decorated starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at the branch at 2200 Selma St. Supplies are limited so register beforehand by calling the branch at 896-3393.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Winter Recital: Folklorico dance troupes at Selma High and Abraham Lincoln Middle School, Los Paisanos and Las Aguilas de ALMS, present their 2019 Winter Recital at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ALMS Cafeteria. Tickets are $5 pre-sale and $8 at the door. Details, Ms. Salgado at 898-6550, ext. 42317.
Friday, Dec. 20
Multi-Cultural Festival: The Selma Business Alliance is hosting a Multi-Cultural Festival with shows starting at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The festival takes place at the Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St. Performances by Ana Caro Rodriguez, Memo Bernal, Mariachi El Cascabel, Chinese dancers, Mexican dancers, Punjabi dancers, DJ Caro and best karaoke singer are part of the event. Tickets are $15 and $20 at the door.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Ireland trip: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is organizing a six-night trip to Ireland. Cost is $2,999 per person if deposited by April 9. Trip includes round-trip airfare, transfers between airport and hotels, airport VIP greeting and check-in, pre-departure orientation, travel documents, six nights at Savoy Hotel, castle dinners and tours and other excursions. For details, contact Bob Allen at the Chamber, 891-2235. Informational meeting is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Hall.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.