Tuesdays and Fridays
Pickleball: Games are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Brentlinger Park’s tennis courts at Rose Avenue and Olive Street, Selma. Wear comfortable shoes, a hat and sunscreen. Bring water to stay hydrated. Bring your paddle, or rent one from Selma’s Recreation Department, 891-2237.
June 28 – Aug. 2
Kingsburg Dive-In movies: The series of movies at the Crandell Swim Complex is 7-10 p.m. with movies starting at 8:30 p.m. on June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2. Entrance is $3. A full-service snack bar is available for food purchases. Details, 897-5328. The first movie is "Aquaman." See complete schedule at file:///K:/061219/crandell%20swim%20movies%20-%20dive%20in%20theater.pdf
Thursday, June 27
Selma Farmers Market: The next Selma Farmers Market are 6-10 p.m. June 27 and July 11. The markets are on High Street in Downtown Selma between 1st and 2nd streets. For vendor and sponsorship information, contact Jesse Crouch at 819-0315 or jessecrouch.jc@gmail.com or at 2172 E. Front St., Ste. 108. See their FB page for updates at https://www.facebook.com/selmafarmersmarket/.
Wednesday, July 3
Independence Celebration: Selma Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion Post 12 host the July 3rd Fireworks Celebration at Selma High School. The David Aguallo Band performs. There will be some modification to the seating as Staley Stadium is under renovation. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children 5-12. Preferred parking is $2. Bring your own lawn chairs. No outside food or ice chests. Food booths, children’s activities, community spirit awards and honoring of Vets included in event. Details: 891-2235.
Independence Celebration: Kingsburg's Independence Day celebration is 6-9 p.m. July 3. Event is hosted by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and includes food vendors, a DJ and spectacular firework display. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-12. Contact Kaitlyn Castaneda for more information at 897-1111 or the Chamber office, 1475 Draper St.
Friday, July 12
Movies: Selma’s Movies in the Park open at 5 p.m. July 12 and July 26 at Lincoln Park. Movie starts at dusk at 7:30 p.m. Movies are to be announced. No admission charge or parking fee. Bring your own lawn chair. Pre-movie activities and food vendors on site. For details, contact the Selma District Chamber of Commerce, 891-2235.
Fridays, Aug. 2 - 30
Summer concerts: Selma’s Concert in the Park and Farmers Market are 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park on Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, and August 30. Concert schedule to be announced.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Selma Cancer Support: The nonprofit is hosting the Selma Music Festival which includes Ramon Ayala, Los Bravos Del Norte and Los Tiranos Del Norte. The festival is 2-11 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Way. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $40 each and available on www.ticketon.com. Details: 891-7591.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
FRESNO — All Scandinavians by birth, ancestry or affiliation by marriage may join Norden Lodge 684, part of the Vasa Organization of America. All meetings and activities are open to Scandinavians. The word "Scandinavian" applies to Finland and Iceland, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Vasa Norden Lodge 684 meets at 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Crandell Swim Complex - Public Swim starts on Monday, June 10, 2019 (12:00pm to 4:00pm) Monday-Friday. Public Swim is a great way to spend the day for all ages (under 12 with adult supervision). Lap SwimmingandAqua Aerobicsare already underway and this year features Aqua Zumba for those who want to get a great dance workout!
The Crandell Swim Complex offers a retreat from the heat with a full-service snack bar, Friday Night Swim, Dive-In Movies
