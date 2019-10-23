Sunday, Oct. 27
KHS Athletics Dinner: The Kingsburg High School Athletic Foundation is hosting the Harvest Dinner fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the KHS Bowl Plaza. Event includes a silent auction and live entertainment. Tickets are limited to 150 guests. Dinner tickets are $100 each. Purchase tickets at https://gofan.co/app/events/66977.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Community Rally: Selma High School is hosting a community rally “Nightmare on Oskie Street” as part of its Homecoming and Rivalry Week activities from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Pioneer Village. Event includes food booths, royalty parade, activities and Alumnus of the Year. The event is free and open to the public.
Trunk-or-Treat: Selma First Baptist Church is having a family-friendly Trunk or Treat event starting from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2025 Grant St. Free candy, games, bounce houses, laser tag and raffle prizes. Costumes are encouraged. Pre-register for free raffles at www.selmafirstbaptist.org. Art in Motion by Rick Alonzo. Vendors, Sweet Heat BBQ, Taquizas Magaña, street hot dogs, aguas frescas, elotes and churros.
Trunk or Treat: First United Methodist Church is also hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in their parking lot, 1702 Cross St., Selma. Sign up to participate and decorate your trunk by calling the church office at 896-0284. A trophy will be awarded for best trunk. Individually wrapped candy and non-food treats needed.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Senior Centers Halloween: Selma’s Senior Center is having a Halloween party from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 with a costume contest and DJ Gonzo. Cost is $10 to attend. RSVP by Oct. 28. Kingsburg Senior Center’s Halloween party is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treating children from Washington Elementary will visit and event includes a costume contest for raffle prizes.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Fall Clean-Up: Mid Valley Disposal is having a Fall clean-up event from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2.Kingsburg residents may bring their items for disposal to the Mid Valley Disposal Yard. Accepted include: tree limbs, leaves and lawn clippings, clean wood, clean auto parts, scrap metal, mattresses, furniture and appliances. Items that are not accepted include: oil, cement, concrete, chemicals, solvents, herbicides, pesticides, batteries, fluorescent bulbs or tubes and paint.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Medicare Workshop: Congressman TJ Cox is hosting a Medicare workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Selma Senior Center, 2301 Selma St. Learn about different plans and get enrolled. Details, 460-6070.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Caring for Veterans: The Valley Caregiver Resource Center is hosting a workshop from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 7 for family caregivers who are caring for veterans. Caregivers, surviving spouses or veterans themselves will want to join this workshop. Veteran services and programs will be reviewed. Guest speaker is LCSW Amy Butler who is the VA Community Nursing Home program coordinator. Fresno County Veteran’s Service Officer David M. Rose will also speak. Workshop is at 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno. Contact Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614. Workshop is free for family caregivers, not for providers, volunteers or the patients. Pre-registration is required. Workshop size is limited. Financial assistance available for respite care.
Friday, Nov. 8
Fundraiser BBQ lunch: Pioneer Village is having a barbecue chicken quarter leg luncheon as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Pioneer Village park. Take out or dine in. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 1821 Tucker St., 891-2235, or at the Recreation office at the Senior Center, 2301 Selma St., 891-2237.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Veterans Day: Kingsburg is hosting its annual Veterans Day Celebration from 8 a.m. - noon on Nov. 9 to honor local veterans. There will be a breakfast and ceremony to remember and honor those who have faithfully served our country. Breakfast is free for all veterans and their surviving spouse. Details, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, 897-1111.
Selma Youth Football Cook Off: The Smoke in the Valley rib cook-off event benefits Selma Youth Football. The cook-off begins with People’s Choice at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Planet Pizza - Video World parking lot. Awards will be named at 3 p.m. Cook-off contestants may arrive at 6 a.m., get ribs at 8 a.m. and turn in cook-off entries at 1 p.m. Music will be provided by Los Hooliganz. Vendors and games will be on site. To participate, the entry fee is $100. First place will be $300, second place is $200 and third is $100.
Friday, Nov. 15
Brave Girls: KCAPS and local churches are sponsoring Brave Girls Gathering for girls ages 10-18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The event is geared to help girls go against the flow and be kind and uplifting to others and follow Bible teachings to be respectful, honorable, just, kind, love other people and manage conflicts. To live life that way, you have to know who you are, what you are about and where you belong. Cost is $12. Event includes a T-shirt, goodies, dinner and an evening to change your heart. Sign up by Oct. 30 to guarantee at T-shirt. Register in person at KCAPS or online at KingsburgCommunityChurch.org>Events.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Pet photos with Santa Paws: The dog rescue Pawsitive Connections is offering pet photos with Santa as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Trinkets & Treasures, 1449 Marion St., Kingsburg. The donation is $5 and pets and family may participate. Photos are emailed to donors. Baked sale for you and your pet will also be taking place. Details, Sarah Chambless, 393-1946.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lady Vikings Basketball: The Kingsburg High Lady Vikings Basketball is hosting its first dinner fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each and include chicken, rice pilaf, green beans and a dinner roll. Pick up is from 5-7 p.m. at the Kingsburg High pool/football drive. Have ticket stub on hand on the night of pick up. Text coach Kristi Trevor Bravo at 994-9938 to purchase a ticket.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers public swim starting on Monday, June 10, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public swim is a great way to spend the day for all ages (under 12 with adult supervision). Lap Swimming and Aqua Aerobics are already underway and this year features aqua zumba for those who want to get a great dance workout.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers a retreat from the heat with a full-service snack bar, Friday Night Swim and Dive-In Movies.
FRESNO — All Scandinavians by birth, ancestry or affiliation by marriage may join Norden Lodge 684, part of the Vasa Organization of America. All meetings and activities are open to Scandinavians. The word "Scandinavian" applies to Finland and Iceland, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Vasa Norden Lodge 684 meets at 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church.
