Wednesday, Sept. 25
Music Recital: Kratos Music Center hosts its annual Music Recital at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., where local music students will be showcased. Admission is $5 for adults and youth younger than 18 are free. Details, 891-1952.
Sept. 26-Oct. 5
Beauty and the Beast: The Selma Arts Center latest production is “Beauty and the Beast.” The musical runs through Oct. 5. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for students, seniors and military and children younger than 13 are $17. For tickets, 891-2238 or log on to www.selmaartscenter.com. Tea with Belle is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29 for $40 for children, $35 for adults.
Saturday, Sept. 28
March for Jesus: The fifth annual March for Jesus will start at 8 a.m. at Ringo Park Sept. 28. Free train rides will be available for children and two trolleys will be available for seniors and those with disabilities. Event includes a free lunch and kid zone.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Clay Fall Festival: Clay Elementary hosts is annual fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Kingsburg Historical Park. The event is open to the public and includes food, games, inflatables, a silent auction, farmers’ market, raffles and vendors.
80th Anniversary: Selma United Methodist Church is ‘celebrating the past and embracing the future’ for its 80th anniversary celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at their church, 1702 Cross St. Luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.
Selma Cancer Support: The non-profit Selma Cancer Support is hosting the Selma Musical Festival as its annual fundraiser. The event features Ramon Ayala, Los Tiranos Del Norte and Los Bravos Del Norte. The event is 2-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Selma Chamber of Commerce, Trujillo’s Tax Service, Jocy’s Restaurant, Bill Tucker Real Estate, Selma Cancer Support, or Ticketon.com/A2DE3. For details, call 891-7591.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Senior flu shots: Free flu shots will be available from 1-3:00 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St. Any one ages six months or older may receive a flu shot, and it is especially recommended for pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions and seniors. Details, Community Services Director Adam Castaneda, 897-5821 or by email at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ladies’ Night Out: Kingsburg is hosting Ladies’ Night Out from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Tickets are $10 each, and $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers. The Baptist Church provides free childcare for those who are interested. Any businesses that would like to participate will pay a $25 fee to help offset costs to advertise the event and provide raffle prizes and customer swag bags. For details, log on https://www.kingsburgchamber.com/ladies-night-out-register.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Taste of the Town: The Kingsburg Rotary presents the 17th annual Taste of the Town from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Kingsburg Historical Park. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased from any Rotarian and from Sandra K. Helm at Kingsburg Insurance or at the Chamber of Commerce office or by calling 897-5197. Benefits the Kingsburg Fire Department.
Monday, Oct. 14
Club Meeting: The Kingsburg 4H Club is hosting a club meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at 1180 Diane Ave., Kingsburg.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Kingsburg Talent Show: The 2nd Annual Kingsburg Talent Show is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Memorial Park. There is no entry fee to participate. Performers of all ages are welcomed. Food vendors with a resale number are being sought to participate. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 13. For details, Esmeralda Sanchez, 646-4373.
Sunday, Oct. 27
You have free articles remaining.
KHS Athletics Dinner: The Kingsburg High School Athletic Foundation is hosting the Harvest Dinner fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the KHS Bowl Plaza. Event includes a silent auction and live entertainment. Tickets are limited to 150 guests. Dinner tickets are $100 each. Purchase tickets at https://gofan.co/app/events/66977.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Selma Youth Football Cook Off: The Smoke in the Valley rib cook-off event benefits Selma Youth Football. The cook-off begins with People’s Choice at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Planet Pizza - Video World parking lot. Awards will be named at 3 p.m. Cook-off contestants may arrive at 6 a.m., get ribs at 8 a.m. and turn in cook-off entries at 1 p.m. Music will be provided by Los Hooliganz. Vendors and games will be on site. To participate, the entry fee is $100. First place will be $300, second place is $200 and third is $100.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Pet photos with Santa Paws: The dog rescue Pawsitive Connections is offering pet photos with Santa as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Trinkets & Treasures, 1449 Marion St., Kingsburg. The donation is $5 and pets and family may participate. Photos are emailed to donors. Baked sale for you and your pet will also be taking place. Details, Sarah Chambless, 393-1946.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lady Vikings Basketball: The Kingsburg High Lady Vikings Basketball is hosting its first dinner fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each and include chicken, rice pilaf, green beans and a dinner roll. Pick up is from 5-7 p.m. at the Kingsburg High pool/football drive. Have ticket stub on hand on the night of pick up. Text coach Kristi Trevor Bravo at 994-9938 to purchase a ticket.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers public swim starting on Monday, June 10, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public swim is a great way to spend the day for all ages (under 12 with adult supervision). Lap Swimming and Aqua Aerobics are already underway and this year features aqua zumba for those who want to get a great dance workout.
KINGSBURG — The Crandell Swim Complex offers a retreat from the heat with a full-service snack bar, Friday Night Swim and Dive-In Movies.
FRESNO — All Scandinavians by birth, ancestry or affiliation by marriage may join Norden Lodge 684, part of the Vasa Organization of America. All meetings and activities are open to Scandinavians. The word "Scandinavian" applies to Finland and Iceland, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Vasa Norden Lodge 684 meets at 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.