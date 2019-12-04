Ongoing until Dec. 16
Adopt-a-resident: The Kingsburg Retirement Center, 1101 Stroud Ave., is accepting gifts for residents until Dec. 16. Donors may select a star off a tree at the Center that has a resident's name and gift wish listed. The gifts will be given during the Center's Christmas party. Details, Lucy at 897-5881.
Dec. 3-Dec. 5
Secret Santa Shop: Kingsburg Elementary School District’s 26th annual Santa’s Secret Shop is three days, but only at Reagan Elementary in the school’s Band Room. Parents or an assistant can help students shop. Gifts are $2-6. Event includes pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, food truck and KCAPS donations. Shopping is 3:15-7 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 5; 1-7 p.m. Dec. 4.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Kingsburg Business District: Downtown business owners are invited to give their input an open house to discuss the creation of a Business Improvement District. The open house is for 7-10 a.m. Dec. 4, at the Village Mall, 1332 Draper St.
Friday, Dec. 6
Ribbon cutting: A ribbon cutting for Selma's Roscoe's Dogs is 10-11 a.m. Dec. 6 at 1962 Whitson Ave, Selma. Details: 898-3060.
Senior Craft Fair: The Selma Senior Center’s annual Christmas Craft Fair is still accepting vendors for the Dec. 6 event. Sign up by Nov. 29. The fair is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2301 Selma St. Booths are $10. Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez is seeking vendors with items such as baked goods, jewelry, homemade crafts, children’s toys or clothing priced from $1-$10. The craft fair is intended to help bring vendors to those without transportation. The craft fair is open to the community. The Senior Center will have a booth as well and 100 percent of those proceeds go towards the Center. Details: 891-2239.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Santa Lucia: Kingsburg's Santa Lucia celebration starts at 7:30 a.m. with the Santa Lucia pageant in local restaurants until 10:30 a.m. Arts, crafts and baked goods will be sold on Draper street from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. The Gingerbread House Contest will be on display at City Council Chambers and Santa will be available for visits in his Hut on Draper Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cancer Volunteers' chicken dinner is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingsburg Community Church. The Festival of Lights parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Shops are open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. For details, contact the Kingsburg Chamber, 897-1111.
Christmas Parade, Santa’s Arrival: Selma’s Christmas Parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. This year’s theme is ‘A Gift For You!’ Event includes Santa’s arrival, Christmas Tree lighting, food and craft vendors. Craft and food faire is 6-8 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to two boys and two girls each receiving $100. Must be present to win.
Cancer Volunteers Dinner: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers’ annual barbecue chicken dinner is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Kingsburg Community Church basement, 1532 Ellis St., at the corner of Smith and Ellis streets. Donation is $10. Take out or dine in. Home-made desserts also available for a donation. Tickets available at RPS Real Estate, 1515 Draper St.
Dec. 7-Dec. 15
Community Christmas: First Baptist Kingsburg is celebrating Christmas with a nine-day special event featuring an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink in the church’s parking lot at 1615 Draper St. Event includes a living Nativity, hayrides, kids’ storytime, crafts and Lego play place. Activities and skating is free. Skates are available for use. Vendors will be on hand offering food and beverages for purchase. Santa Lucia Day is 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Honoring the Call of Duty is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and open skating from 4-9 p.m. Santa comes to visit from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 9. TBA is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Ugly Sweater Night is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Spirit Horse Connections celebration is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 12. Lights of Christmas is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Community Christmas Stage is noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 14. Unexpected Savior Christmas Concert is 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. After the musical service, skating is noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Details: 897-3310.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Chamber Mixer: Selma's District Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer at Vintage Market Place at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 on Second Street. Details: 898-3075.
Reducing holiday stress: Valley Caregiver Resource Center is offering a free workshop for family caregivers, “Caregiving Through The Holidays” from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at their center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno. Learn simple tips to reduce stress through the holidays or when celebrating special occasions. Overcome holiday blues with support, joy and care. Pre-registration is required for caregivers. Class size is limited. Contact a week prior to the session if you need special accommodations. Some financial assistance is available for respite care. Not open to providers, volunteers nor for the patients.) Contact the Valley Caregiver Resource Center at 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614.
Thursday, Dec. 12
You have free articles remaining.
Santa visits the library: Santa will visit the Kingsburg Library branch at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Bring your own camera to take pictures. A holiday craft will be available. No registration required. The library is at 1399 Draper St. Details: 897-3710.
Senior housing groundbreaking: A ground-breaking ceremony for the new senior apartments, Linnaea Villas, is 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the southwest corner of Sierra Street and Madsen Avenue. Forty units of one and two-bedroom housing will be constructed by Fresno Housing.
Friday, Dec. 13
Feast of Santa Lucia: Kingsburg's Holy Family Catholic Church hosts the Feast of Santa Lucia starting with a blessing of candles and children at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at 1279 Smith St., Kingsburg. A 7 p.m. concert with Musica Viva features Advent readings and reflections through music and words. Susan Doering will perform on violin and Dieter Wulfhorst performs on the violoncello. Event is free and open to the public. Reception follows in the Church Hall.
Dec. 14-15
Nutty Nutcracker: The Dancing School of Selma presents “A Nutty Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Selma Arts Center. Tickets are $15. Log on to selmaartscenter.com to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
Ireland trip: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is organizing a six-night trip to Ireland. Cost is $2,999 per person if deposited by April 9. Trip includes round-trip airfare, transfers between airport and hotels, airport VIP greeting and check-in, pre-departure orientation, travel documents, six nights at Savoy Hotel, castle dinners and tours and other excursions. For details, contact Bob Allen at the Chamber, 891-2235. Informational meeting is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Hall.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.