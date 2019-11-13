Friday, Nov. 15
2nd Street Dancers dinner/candy sales: Selma’s 2nd Street Dancers are hosting two fundraising events. First is a dinner to go with pick up between 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15. The dinner includes pulled pork, green beans, roll and a cookie. Tickets are $11. Their second sale is orders for holiday See’s Candy. Place orders by Dec. 3 and pick up on Dec. 11. Choices include chocolates, truffles, Santa box, nuts and chews. Details, 891-0388.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Pet photos with Santa Paws: The dog rescue Pawsitive Connections is offering pet photos with Santa as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Trinkets & Treasures, 1449 Marion St., Kingsburg. The donation is $5 and pets and family may participate. Photos are emailed to donors. Baked sale for you and your pet will also be taking place. Details, Sarah Chambless, 393-1946.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lady Vikings Basketball: The Kingsburg High Lady Vikings Basketball is hosting its first dinner fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each and include chicken, rice pilaf, green beans and a dinner roll. Pick up is from 5-7 p.m. at the Kingsburg High pool/football drive. Have ticket stub on hand on the night of pick up. Text coach Kristi Trevor Bravo at 994-9938 to purchase a ticket.
Thursday, Nov. 21
SHS Band Fundraiser: Selma High’s annual drive-through Tri Tip Dinner in a Bag is 4-6:15 p.m. Nov. 21 at Glacier Refrigeration & Air, 1200 Valley View Ave., Selma. Dinners are $30 and include whole Harris Ranch tri tip, rice pilaf, salad and bread. Payment accepted includes cash, checks made payable to SHS Band Support Team, or credit and debit cards. For credit and debit orders, call 647-3471.
Friday, Nov. 29
Julgransfest: Kingsburg is kicking off the holiday season with Julgransfest at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 starting at Memorial Park. Carolers will promenade down Draper Street to the Kingsburg’s Christmas tree where a lighting ceremony will be followed by traditional Swedish folk dancing around the tree. Santa will arrive to take part in the festivities and take pictures with children. There will be caroling, hot drinks and Swedish circle dancing.
A Community Christmas: First Baptist Kingsburg is hosting a Christmas village featuring free ice skating for nine days starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 through 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Families are invited to celebrate the greatest gift to mankind - the Savior’s birth - and First Baptist’s gifts of friendship, fun, family, community and coziness.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Parade, Santa’s Arrival: Selma’s Christmas Parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. This year’s theme is ‘A Gift For You!’ Event includes Santa’s arrival, Christmas Tree lighting, food and craft vendors and two boys and two girls each receiving $100.
Dec. 14-15
Nutty Nutcracker: The Dancing School of Selma presents “A Nutty Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Selma Arts Center. Tickets are $15. Log on to selmaartscenter.com to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
Ireland trip: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is organizing a six-night trip to Ireland. Cost is $2,999 per person if deposited by April 9. Trip includes round-trip airfare, transfers between airport and hotels, airport VIP greeting and check-in, pre-departure orientation, travel documents, six nights at Savoy Hotel, castle dinners and tours and other excursions. For details, contact Bob Allen at the Chamber, 891-2235. Informational meeting is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Hall.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
