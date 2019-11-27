Friday, Nov. 29
Julgransfest: Kingsburg is kicking off the holiday season with Julgransfest at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 starting at Memorial Park. Carolers will promenade down Draper Street to the Kingsburg’s Christmas tree where a lighting ceremony will be followed by traditional Swedish folk dancing around the tree. Santa will arrive to take part in the festivities and take pictures with children. There will be caroling, hot drinks and Swedish circle dancing.
A Community Christmas: First Baptist Kingsburg is hosting a Christmas village featuring free ice skating for nine days starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 through 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Families are invited to celebrate the greatest gift to mankind - the Savior’s birth - and First Baptist’s gifts of friendship, fun, family, community and coziness.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Healthcare District: The next meeting for the Selma Healthcare District is 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Nick Medina Senior Center, 2301 Selma St. Agendas online at https://selmahealthcaredistrict.org/board-agendas-minutes-and-financial-reports/.
Dec. 3-Dec. 5
Secret Santa Shop: Kingsburg Elementary School District’s 26th annual Santa’s Secret Shop is three days, but only at Reagan Elementary in the school’s Band Room. Parents or an assistant can help students shop. Gifts are $2-6. Event includes pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, food truck and KCAPS donations. Shopping is 3:15-7 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 5; 1-7 p.m. Dec. 4.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Kingsburg Business District: Downtown business owners are invited to give their input an open house to discuss the creation of a Business Improvement District. The open house is for 7-10 a.m. Dec. 4, at the Village Mall, 1332 Draper St.
Friday, Dec. 6
Senior Craft Fair: The Selma Senior Center’s annual Christmas Craft Fair is still accepting vendors for the Dec. 6 event. Sign up by Nov. 29. The fair is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2301 Selma St. Booths are $10. Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez is seeking vendors with items such as baked goods, jewelry, homemade crafts, children’s toys or clothing priced from $1-$10. The craft fair is intended to help bring vendors to those without transportation. The craft fair is open to the community. The Senior Center will have a booth as well and 100 percent of those proceeds go towards the Center. Details: 891-2239.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Parade, Santa’s Arrival: Selma’s Christmas Parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. This year’s theme is ‘A Gift For You!’ Event includes Santa’s arrival, Christmas Tree lighting, food and craft vendors. Craft and food faire is 6-8 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to two boys and two girls each receiving $100. Must be present to win.
Cancer Volunteers Dinner: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers’ annual barbecue chicken dinner is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Kingsburg Community Church basement, 1532 Ellis St., at the corner of Smith and Ellis streets. Donation is $10. Take out or dine in. Home-made desserts also available for a donation. Tickets available at RPS Real Estate, 1515 Draper St.
Dec. 7-Dec. 15
Community Christmas: First Baptist Kingsburg is celebrating Christmas with a nine-day special event featuring an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink in the church’s parking lot at 1615 Draper St. Event includes a living Nativity, hayrides, kids’ storytime, crafts and Lego play place. Activities and skating is free. Skates are available for use. Vendors will be on hand offering food and beverages for purchase. Santa Lucia Day is 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Honoring the Call of Duty is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and open skating from 4-9 p.m. Santa comes to visit from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 9. TBA is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Ugly Sweater Night is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Spirit Horse Connections celebration is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 12. Lights of Christmas is 4-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Community Christmas Stage is noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 14. Unexpected Savior Christmas Concert is 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. After the musical service, skating is noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Details: 897-3310.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Reducing holiday stress: Valley Caregiver Resource Center is offering a free workshop for family caregivers, “Caregiving Through The Holidays” from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at their center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno. Learn simple tips to reduce stress through the holidays or when celebrating special occasions. Overcome holiday blues with support, joy and care. Pre-registration is required for caregivers. Class size is limited. Contact a week prior to the session if you need special accommodations. Some financial assistance is available for respite care. Not open to providers, volunteers nor for the patients.) Contact the Valley Caregiver Resource Center at 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614.
Dec. 14-15
Nutty Nutcracker: The Dancing School of Selma presents “A Nutty Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Selma Arts Center. Tickets are $15. Log on to selmaartscenter.com to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
Ireland trip: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is organizing a six-night trip to Ireland. Cost is $2,999 per person if deposited by April 9. Trip includes round-trip airfare, transfers between airport and hotels, airport VIP greeting and check-in, pre-departure orientation, travel documents, six nights at Savoy Hotel, castle dinners and tours and other excursions. For details, contact Bob Allen at the Chamber, 891-2235. Informational meeting is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Hall.
ONGOING
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
