Round Up - March 4 edition

Thursday, March 5 – Sunday, March 8
Seussical Kids: The Selma Arts Center’s Cool Kids Players presents “Seussical Kids.” Book tickets at http://bit.ly/2uzLWXh.
Fridays, March 20, April 3
Fish Fry: The Kingsburg Knights of Columbus is hosting fish fries for Lent season. The next are March 20 and April 3. Take-out is available from 4:30-6 p.m. Dine-in is from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 6-12. Holy Family Church Hall is at 1301 Smith St.
Tuesday, March 3 – Tuesday, April 14
Caregiver Tools: The Valley Caregiver Resource Center is starting a six-week program for family caregivers. The program is geared towards family members caring for an older relative or friend. The sessions are 2-4 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24 and April 7, 14. Classes are at the Center at 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno. Class sizes are limited. Registration is required. Financial assistance for respite care is available. Call 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614 to register in advance.
Friday, March 6
Controlling Frustration: The Valley Caregiver Resource Center is offering a free workshop to help caregivers control their frustration. Caring for family members brings challenges and emotions so being aware of danger signals can help you cope. Session is 2-4 p.m. March 6 at 5363 N. Fresno Street (Conference Room). Pre-register to ensure a seat by calling 224-9154 or (800) 541-8614. If special accommodations are needed, contact a week prior to the workshop. Financial assistance is available for respite care.
Saturday, March 7
Concert: Christian musicians Sidewalk Prophets are having a “Smile Tour” concert starting at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Kingsburg High School Little Theater. Tickets range from $14.99 for general admission, $24.99 for early entry and $49.99 for the pre-show VIP party. Online processing fees apply. Get tickets online at http://bit.ly/32kLiJM.
Tuesday, March 10
Chamber Business Meeting: The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is conducting its annual business meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Young Life building, 1948 18th Ave., on March 10. The meeting is open to current members and the general public who may attend to find out what has been happening with the Chamber, along with its plans for the future. There will be a time to share ideas and interact with Chamber Board members. Desserts and refreshments will be provided.
Wednesday, March 11
Selma CPR: The Selma Chamber of Commerce is coordinating CPR and First Aid Certification courses for members and non-members. Learn how to save a life. Training is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 11 at the Selma Fire Department Training Center, 1711 Tucker St. To register for the CPR/FA/AED course, contact the Chamber at 891-2235. Cost is $25 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members.
Monday, March 16
Drug Prevention Town Hall: The California Health Collaborative is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss vaping, marijuana and prescription drug misuse and how it affects the community and youth and what resources are available. A panel of experts will provide parents with the tools needed to prevent drug abuse and promote parent-child communication. The Kingsburg Elementary and Kingsburg High school districts are co-hosting the event. The meeting is 6-8 p.m. March 16 at Kingsburg High, 1900 18th Avenue.
Friday, March 20
Swim Complex dedication: A ceremony to dedicate the new enhancements to the swimming pool at the Crandell Swimming Complex starts at 3:30 p.m. March 20 at Kingsburg High. Details, Community Services Director Adam Castaneda, 897-5821.
Saturday, March 21
Selma Collectors’ Swap Meet: The 14th annual Selma Swap is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the Selma Flea Market, at Mountain View and Golden State Boulevard. Collectors will be selling car parts and used big boy toys. Vendor space is $25. Car and boat sellers’ fees are $25. Entrance is $5 per person. Free parking. Food and drink vendors on site. Sponsored by Reedley Blossom Trail A’s. Early vendor set up is 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 20. Details, 896-3243.
Saturday, March 28
Pet shot clinics: The Second Chance Animal Shelter is hosting a series of shot clinics to prevent rabies, parvo and bordatella and have microchips inserted into pets. The clinics take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter, 2831 W. Front St., Selma. Rabies shots are $15, parvo/bordatella shots are $15 and microchips are $20. The City of Selma staff will be at the clinics to renew dog licenses as well. Dog licenses will be good through Dec. 31 and cost $20 per animal. If the pet is spayed or neutered, the license fee is $10 per animal. Proof of spay/neuter must be presented. Seniors over age 62 receive a 50 percent discount on dog licenses. After March 31, a 50 percent late fee will be charged. For details, contact the Selma Finance Department, 891-2205. Checks may be made payable to “City of Selma.”
KHS Music Crab/BBQ dinner: Kingsburg High’s Music Department is hosting is 14th annual all-you-can-eat crab and tri-tip barbecue dinner. Menu includes crab, tri tip, rice pilaf, green beans, salad, rolls and dessert. Event is 6-9 p.m. March 28 at the Herb Knight Community Center in the Young Life Building, 1948 18th Ave. Tickets are $60 each. A table of eight is $480. Includes a silent auction, live entertainment and door prizes. Purchase tickets from KHS choir or band members or contact Donna, 392-7719.
Monday, March 30
Selma Rotary Golf Tournament: Selma’s Rotary Club’s annual golf tournament starts with tee off at 9 a.m. March 30 at the Kings River Golf and Country Club. Register by March 2. Registration includes green fees, one cart, gift bag, breakfast and lunch. Cost is $110 for any Rotary member, $125 for non-Rotary members. Extra lunch fee is $20 per person. Make checks payable to The Rotary Club of Selma, P.O. Box 121, Selma, Calif., 93662. Awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd lowest ‘all Rotary team,’ closest to the pin and hole in one. Event includes raffles. Gold and silver sponsorships available for $2,500 and $1,500. Event benefits Selma Rotary and Selma Cancer Support. Register and more information at selmarotary.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday, April 4
Craft Beer Fest: A fundraiser for the Selma Pioneer Village is the 4th annual Selma Craft Beer Fest from 2-6 p.m. April 4 at the Pioneer Village, 1800 Art Gonzales Way. More than 16 craft breweries are expected. Event benefits the Selma Cancer Support nonprofit. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the gate and $10 for non-drinkers. Get tickets online at https://www.selmascancersupport.com/selma-brew-fest.html. Tickets may also be purchase in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bill Tucker Real Estate, 2128 North St. This is a 21 and over event. No children. Chairs, sealed water bottles are okay, but please no ice chests. Event includes vendors, live bands, food trucks. Rain or shine.
Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers fundraiser: The 10th annual Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers and Kingsburg Gun Club fundraising dinner starts at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar. The rib-eye steak dinner with dessert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and are available at RPS Real Estate, 897-1777, and from Gun Club and Cancer Volunteer members. Event takes place at the Gun Club, 2246 Gilbert Dr., Kingsburg. Includes a 50-50 raffle and silent and live auctions.
Friday, April 17 - Saturday, April 18
Kingsburg Car Show: The 26th Annual Kingsburg Car Show kicks off with a cruise night from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Selma Auto Mall. Cruise starts at Auto Mall and heads down Old 99 to Draper Street at 5:30 p.m. From 6-8:30 p.m., there is shopping, dining, 50/50 raffle, ‘Show and Shine,’ performance by Jeremy ‘Elvis’ Pearce at 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 18, a pancake breakfast is 7-11 a.m. at the Kingsburg Senior Center. Car registration starts at 7 a.m. Park by 10 a.m. for judging. Raffle prizes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., judging at 10 a.m. and trophy presentation at 3 p.m. Entry fee: $35 includes T-shirt to first 100 entrants. Limited to 500 entries. No dogs except assistance animals. Legends of Kearney Bowl featured. Premier parking, $40. Details, Kingsburg Chamber, 897-1111.
Saturday, April 18
Senior Center Pancakes: The annual Kingsburg Senior Center’s Pancake Breakfast and 50/50 Raffle is 7-10 a.m. April 18. Donation is $5. Breakfast includes Swedish pancakes, sausage and fruit. For tickets, call 897-3013 or stop by the Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St.
April 29 – May 9
Fiddler on the Roof: Kingsburg High’s Little Theater is staging “Fiddler on the Roof” from April 29 – May 9 at the KHS Theater, 900 18th Ave, Kingsburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Saturday, May 2
Water-wise plant exchange: The 12th annual water-wise plant exchange will be 8 a.m. – noon on May 2 at the Fresno State Horticulture Greenhouse Park, 3150 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno. Event includes free plants or other items from local organization in booths, Master Gardeners to answer your questions, irrigation and controller information, garden expert workshops, student experiments and projects, free Mother’s Day craft, super plant sale in Fresno State Nursery. Details, contact Fresno Water Conservation at waterconservation@fresno.gov.
Friday, May 29
Wine tasting: The 2nd Annual Pioneer Village Wine Tasting fundraiser is May29. Details to follow.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Luke Bryan concert: Tickets for country singer Luke Bryan’s performance went on sale Jan. 28. Bryan perform in Fresno as part of his ‘Proud to be Right Here’ tour at the Save Mart Center. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets start at $34.75 and are available ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center’s website at https://savemartcenter.com/events/luke-bryan-2/
ONGOING
April - May
Lap swimming: Kingsburg’s Crandell Swim Complex has posted its pre-season lap swimming schedule. During April and May, lap swimming will be three days a week with morning and evening sessions available. The cost is $2.50 per session or $30 per month. The 2020 aqua aerobics and Zumba pre-season schedule is May 1 through June 5. There will be sessions three days a week with morning and evening sessions available. The cost is $4 per session or $45 per month. Details, 897-0305.
SELMA — A Time to Heal helps cancer survivors by educating them about proper nutrition, improving their relationships at home and helping them create everlasting friendships. This group has expanded to Selma. For locations and details and to sign up, call Laurie Schirling or Julce Belo at the Breast Care Center, 125 Mall Dr., Ste. 203, Hanford, at 537-2300.
SELMA — Edad de Oro Society #5 meets every third Saturday of the month at the Selma Library, 2301 Selma St., Selma. Information: Ruth, 896-1798 or Armando, 250-4067.
SELMA — The S.M.A.R.T. (Serving and Mobilizing Assistance, Resources, Training) Center is at the Salazar Center at Valley View and Sheridan. Morning and evening fitness programs, food distributions, Christ-centered ministries, family counseling offered. Information: 790-9535.
SELMA — Total Transformation, 2110 Whitson St., Selma, offers a free 30-minute workout followed by a 30-minute Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Details: Rene Lopez, 273-0744.
SELMA — The Country Music Jam is 4:30-8 p.m. the third Saturdays of the month at the Nick Medina Senior Center. Electric and acoustic instruments and all levels of skill/talent are welcome. Details: 859-2087, 287-5769.
KINGSBURG — Kingsburg American Legion and the Kingsburg American Legion Auxiliary, meet the second Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot, 1401 California St., Kingsburg. Information: Contact Andy Reeve at 977-7322 or email andyreeve49@gmail.com.
KINGSBURG — Acoustic Music Jams (old country, plus variety of other music) is 5-8 p.m. the first Saturdays of the month at Kingsburg Senior Center. Bring an item for the potluck. All ages are encouraged to play, sing, dance/line dance and listen. Details: Jim Winder, 485-3101.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Library Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 897-3710.
KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Swedish Village Music Kids meets the second Friday of every month. Scandinavian dances and customs and the Norwegian language are taught. The group is free and open to ages 3 to 15. Scandinavian heritage is not required. Details: 577-5531.
Send Round Up entries to editor@selmaenterprise.com. The Round Up is for non-profit events and organizations. Please include time, date and location/address of your event. Include a contact person and phone number, email or website for further details. Deadline is every Friday for the next publication. Round Up is printed as space allows.