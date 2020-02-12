Round Up - Jan. 20 edition

April - May

Lap swimming: Kingsburg’s Crandell Swim Complex has posted its pre-season lap swimming schedule. During April and May, lap swimming will be three days a week with morning and evening sessions available. The cost is $2.50 per session or $30 per month. The 2020 aqua aerobics and Zumba pre-season schedule is May 1 through June 5. There will be sessions three days a week with morning and evening sessions available. The cost is $4 per session or $45 per month. Details, 897-0305.

Saturday, April 4

Craft Beer Fest: A fundraiser for the Selma Pioneer Village is the 4th annual Selma Craft Beer Fest from 2-6 p.m. April 4 at the Pioneer Village, 1800 Art Gonzales Way. More than 16 craft breweries are expected. Event benefits the Selma Cancer Support nonprofit. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the gate and $10 for non-drinkers. Get tickets online at https://www.selmascancersupport.com/selma-brew-fest.html. Tickets may also be purchase in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bill Tucker Real Estate, 2128 North St. This is a 21 and over event. No children. Chairs, sealed water bottles are okay, but please no ice chests. Event includes vendors, live bands, food trucks. Rain or shine.

Friday, April 17 - Saturday, April 18