Round Up - Feb. 19 edition

Friday, Feb. 28

Crab feed: Selma Chamber’s all-you-can-eat crab feed starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Msgr. Lopez Hall, 2450 Olive St. For those sponsoring a table of 10 seats for $500, set up starts at 2 p.m. Decorated tables will be judged by those attending. Tickets are $55 each. Sponsors are also sought for the event for $1,000 as a title sponsor. Live and silent auction items are being sought as well. To get tickets, make reservations or donate for the auctions, contact the Chamber, 1821 Tucker St., 891-2235.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sat. March 28

Pet shot clinics: The Second Chance Animal Shelter is hosting a series of shot clinics to prevent rabies, parvo and bordatella and have microchips inserted into pets. The clinics take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter, 2831 W. Front St., Selma. Rabies shots are $15, parvo/bordatella shots are $15 and microchips are $20. The City of Selma staff will be at the clinics to renew dog licenses as well. Dog licenses will be good through Dec. 31 and cost $20 per animal. If the pet is spayed or neutered, the license fee is $10 per animal. Proof of spay/neuter must be presented. Seniors over age 62 receive a 50 percent discount on dog licenses. After March 31, a 50 percent late fee will be charged. For details, contact the Selma Finance Department, 891-2205. Checks may be made payable to “City of Selma.”