Rotary hosts: Taste of the Town

Deli Casa is among local eateries featuring items from their menu during the Rotarians' annual Taste of the Town event. This year's event is Oct. 13.

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

KINGSBURG – The Rotary Club of Kingsburg is hosting their 17th annual Taste of the Town from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Kingsburg Historical Park.

The event spotlights diverse eateries in town while also helping the non-profit fundraise for community projects. This year, the beneficiary will be the Kingsburg Fire Department.

Tickets are $40 and are available from Rotarians and Sandra K. Helm at 1467 Smith St., Kingsburg.

Businesses that wish to sponsor the event may donate $300 to sponsor a table. Sponsors receive two tickets to the event. Sponsoring businesses will be able to advertise on their table at the event.

Kingsburg Rotary funds a variety of community projects such as:

  • Backpacks for needy first graders
  • Dictionaries for every third grader in our district
  • Kingsburg High School scholarships
  • KYBL lighting project
  • Historical Park lighting
  • Coffee Pot Park lighting and playground equipment
  • Kingsburg Fire Department Station 2

If you have questions, or would like to help your community by contributing as a sponsor of this event, contact Shannon at 897-5197.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com

