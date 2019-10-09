Rotary hosts: Taste of the Town

KINGSBURG – The Rotary Club of Kingsburg is hosting their 17th annual Taste of the Town from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Kingsburg Historical Park.
The event spotlights diverse eateries in town while also helping the non-profit fundraise for community projects. This year, the beneficiary will be the Kingsburg Fire Department.
Tickets are $40 and are available from Rotarians and Sandra K. Helm at 1467 Smith St., Kingsburg.
Businesses that wish to sponsor the event may donate $300 to sponsor a table. Sponsors receive two tickets to the event. Sponsoring businesses will be able to advertise on their table at the event.
Kingsburg Rotary funds a variety of community projects such as:
- Backpacks for needy first graders
- Dictionaries for every third grader in our district
- Kingsburg High School scholarships
- KYBL lighting project
- Historical Park lighting
- Coffee Pot Park lighting and playground equipment
- Kingsburg Fire Department Station 2
If you have questions, or would like to help your community by contributing as a sponsor of this event, contact Shannon at 897-5197.
