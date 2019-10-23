SELMA – The theme for this year’s 55th annual Selma Rotary Band Festival is Shine On Harvest Moon - A Salute to Agriculture. This year’s grand marshal is long-time Selma High cross country coach Haskell Hanson.
The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and 21 bands are scheduled to take part in the field show and 18 in the parade. The parade route starts at Rose Avenue and continues to McCall Avenue, Arrants Street, and then down High Street to Mill Street. Food booths will be located at Lincoln Park.
Parade awards will be announced about 15 minutes after the parade ends at the reviewing stand on High St.
The field show portion of the Festival takes place at Kingsburg High’s Stadium, 1900 18th Ave. as Selma High’s Staley Stadium is undergoing reconstruction. The field show event starts at 2 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each division in both field show performance and parade. A total of $9,000 will be awarded to the various bands with first place for the field show being $1,000. Second place will be $500 and third place is $250. For the parade portion, $250 will be awarded to the winner of each high school in each division and $250 to the middle schools in their divisions.
There will be a number of community floats in the parade with cash prizes awarded based on how well each entry makes the best use of the agriculture theme.
The band competitions will be judged by the California State Band Championships association.
The parade will also be broadcast live on My Central Valley KAIL which can be seen via antenna on Channel 7.1, on Comcast at Channel 13 (HD 713) and on Dish, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse: Channel 53 (U-Verse HD 1053).
For details, contact Rotary Chair Char Tucker, 289-7848, or at 2128 North St. Selma.
