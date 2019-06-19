public input meetings to hear what residents want to see included in a future park to be built just north of Rockwell Pond.
Two meetings have already been held and three more are scheduled.
Recreation and Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner said getting public input is a crucial part of the process as the City must qualify and earn as many points as possible to be moved higher up the priority list as the state decides which park will get funding. Other criteria include having household incomes under $47,000 and having fewer than three acres of park space per 1,000 people in town.
“Our goal, since the city owns Rockwell Pond, is to put in bike and walking trails and maybe a water feature and a new bridge to tie into the new developments around Wal-Mart,” Kirchner said at the June 13 meeting.
A small group of residents gathered in the northwest section of Pioneer Village where the meetings are taking place. Hosting the meetings within a half-mile of the project helps the City get more points as well, Kirchner said.
The City is hoping to receive anywhere from $3-6 million to develop the park.
Kirchner provided some background on previous efforts to get public input and shared some ideas proposed at an initial meeting.
“There are no right or wrong answers,” he said. The grant however will focus on building amenities that can be used by a broad spectrum of residents, and not just very specific interest groups.
At a previous meeting June 11, residents’ ideas included soccer fields, an amphitheater, spray park, special-needs playground, picnic shelters, walking and biking trails, remote-control racetracks, concession stand and a community garden.
To give attendees an idea of how large the proposed park would be, Kirchner said Shaffer Park is almost 22 acres and the Rockwell Pond park would be at least seven acres larger than that.
Many residents are asking for just open grassy park space since after-school sports groups can no longer use school grounds after school like they used to years ago.
“Every school now has after-school programs, so youth soccer and football are always looking for space,” Kirchner said.
In attendance at this session was long-time wrestler Robert Sepulveda who said he’s been wrestling since he was nine years old. He now coaches Team Selma wrestling and is eager to see a facility built that would be large enough to accommodate even larger tournaments than they can host at Selma High. He’s also eager to see a location where residents could enjoy physical fitness routines in a more natural setting than running laps in a circle.
“It gives me a good feeling that there are people who see that there’s a need for a facility. I didn’t realize it was a concern of our community. Within the wrestling group, it’s a concern of 99 percent of the people, but to see other community members agree that there’s a need, that made feel really good right now.”
Selma Mayor Scott Robertson attended this session as well and said he’d like to see a park created that would give residents more fitness opportunities.
“I’m excited about bringing more park space to Selma since we haven’t had any [new parks] since we built Shaffer in the 1980s. It’s just been too long. We need to get something the community can use and have Selma better and more livable.”
Also, having a new park situated just off Highway 99 would draw in more visitors to town who would then likely make purchases while visiting. Those additional tax dollars would be a boost to the local economy as well.
“You bring them into the park and then they could buy boots, a car or get some dinner. There are just a lot of opportunities for Selma to grow since [the park] would be the first attraction along 99,” Robertson said.
Kirchner said since there would be an increase in traffic once the park is built, the city would look to improve Floral Avenue and widen Dewolf Avenue in time. Also, the City is working with Caltrans to develop an overpass on Dinuba Boulevard to give residents another route to the heavily visited area of town.
One suggestion at a Council meeting was to fill Rockwell Pond or move the earth to allow more of the area to be developed into a park. However, since the Rockwell Pond is needed to collect excessive rain water, that land must be used for groundwater recharge. Thus, the park would be developed on the 28 acres to the north of Rockwell Pond.
The deadline to submit an application for the grant monies is coming up in August and then the city would have to wait to hear back from the state, most likely in January.
“Then we can make plans, on that basis, about acquiring more land,” Robertson said.
Kirchner said it’s always been a goal of his to have a community center and two more parks built in Selma as having a place for children to simply run and play is needed throughout the community.
“You want to take your kids and play Frisbee or a pick-up game. There’s nothing like going to the park and letting your kids run and play. They like that because then they have their space.”
