FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that the Kings River from Pine Flat Dam to the Tulare and Kings County lines remains closed and access to the river is denied until further notice.
“All recreational activity such as boating, canoeing, kayaking, swimming and floating is denied,” Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti said in an update June 15. During the closure, the Sheriff’s Boating Enforcement Unit will continue to patrol the Kings River. Deputies will strictly enforce this closure and violators will be subject to citations. This infraction comes with a minimum fine of $225.
The river closure order was put in place June 4. At that time, Pine Flat Dam was taking in water at a rate of approximately 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) and the dam was pushing out approximately 10,000 cfs into the Kings River.
As of June 14, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that water is incoming at approximately 16,000 cfs, or 120,000 gallons, and going out at a rate between 10,000 and 11,000 cfs, or 75,000- 82,500 gallons.
Sheriffs warn that the Kings River water temperature is currently registering between 50-52 degrees
Fahrenheit.
“Exposure to the cold water can cause hypothermia, which can quickly lead to exhaustion or unconsciousness. Increased water releases can result in numerous public safety hazards and areas of serious concern for floaters and swimmers. Riverbanks can erode and lead to many more trees falling into the river. Downed trees create strainers, which is where turbulent water flows through the tree. A person caught in a strainer can quickly find themselves pinned against the tree or even swept underneath it. It is extremely difficult to rescue yourself from a strainer and typically requires emergency help from trained rescue personnel,” Botti said.
Residents are reminded to be safe as they recreate in all natural waterways this summer.
Take simple precautions such as:
- Wear a life jacket
- Stay out of the water if you’re not an experienced swimmer
- Do not mix alcohol and swimming. Alcohol causes swimmers to fatigue faster than normal and can create dangerous situations.
- Keep an eye on children at all times. In less than a minute, they can slip into the water and be put at risk of injury or death.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will reassess water levels and river conditions throughout the summer. Once deemed safe, access to the river will be reopened to the public. The Sheriff’s Office will notify the community online and via the media.
The public can check the hourly flows from Pine Flat Dam by visiting http://www.spk-wc.usace.army.mil/fcgi-bin/hourly.py?report=pnf
