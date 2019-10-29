{{featured_button_text}}
Rivalry Week: Pep rallies

Community members in Kingsburg and Selma are invited to join in pep rallies at their respective towns to show hometown pride as part of the Rivalry Week activites.

Selma and Kingsburg communities are both hosting community-wide pep rallies in advance of the rivalry football game this Friday, Nov. 1. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m. and the varsity game starts 7:30 p.m. at Reedley High’s Stadium, 740 North Ave., Reedley.

Here is the information for each town’s rally:

Selma - Wednesday, Oct. 30

Community Rally: A rally in advance of the Selma High rivalry football game against Kingsburg High starts at 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy. Admission is free to the public. Event includes food booths, activities, Homecoming Royalty parade and Alumni of the Year.

Kingsburg - Friday, Nov. 1

Pep Rally: Kingsburg High School will host a pep rally on Draper Street to prepare for the annual rivalry football game against Selma High. The rally begins at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 1. The public is welcomed to participate.

