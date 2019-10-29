Selma and Kingsburg communities are both hosting community-wide pep rallies in advance of the rivalry football game this Friday, Nov. 1. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m. and the varsity game starts 7:30 p.m. at Reedley High’s Stadium, 740 North Ave., Reedley.
Here is the information for each town’s rally:
Selma - Wednesday, Oct. 30
Community Rally: A rally in advance of the Selma High rivalry football game against Kingsburg High starts at 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy. Admission is free to the public. Event includes food booths, activities, Homecoming Royalty parade and Alumni of the Year.
Kingsburg - Friday, Nov. 1
Pep Rally: Kingsburg High School will host a pep rally on Draper Street to prepare for the annual rivalry football game against Selma High. The rally begins at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 1. The public is welcomed to participate.
