FRESNO – Fresno County’s Social Services Department is sharing some tips to help parents remember to not leave their children in parked cars over the summer. Interior temperatures can climb to 125 in 10 minutes and if a child’s body temperature reaches 107 degrees it can be fatal.
Rising temps bring hot car reminders
Temps reach 125 degrees in 10 minutes
FRESNO – With summer temperatures on the rise, the Fresno County Department of Social Services is reminding parents and caregivers about the life-threatening dangers of leaving a child in a hot car.
On average, there are 38 child deaths across the nation each year caused by vehicular heat stroke. In as little as 10 minutes, the temperature inside a parked car can reach as high as 125 degrees. Cracking the windows or parking in the shade does not prevent the car from reaching dangerous temperature levels.
A child’s body temperature heats three to five times faster than an adult, and if their body temperature reaches 107 degrees it can be fatal.
The following tips are critical in helping you to avoid tragedy:
- Never leave a young child alone, in or around cars, even for one minute.
- Always check the back seat by opening the back door, ensuring no child is left behind, before locking and leaving your vehicle.
- Rear-facing car seats can be deceiving. Leaving a stuffed animal in the car seat when it is not in use and then setting it in the front passenger seat when a child is placed in the car seat, can serve as a visual reminder.
- Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in the garage or driveway.
- Ask home visitors and care providers to do the same.
- Keep car keys and remote openers out of the reach of children.
- If you see a child alone in a car, call 911 immediately.
The Department of Social Services is committed to the safety of all children in our community. To report abuse or neglect of a child, please call 255-8320. For questions on becoming a foster parent or other questions you may have, please call 1-877-533-KIDS (5437).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.