KINGSBURG – A grand opening for Athwal Park is 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the park which is located on Avenue D, just north of Reagan Elementary, at 1436 Avenue D.
A number of amenities have been added to the park including a skate park, adult’s fitness court and playground.
This first phase of improvements cost an estimated $728,000 and was funded in part from grants through the Tri-County Healthcare District, from the City’s general fund, a donation by the Kingsburg Lions Club and a state grant. More improvements are planned for the park as well.
At a July groundbreaking, Mayor Michelle Roman said the effort to build family-friendly facilities such as the skate park was part of the reason she wanted to serve on the City Council in the first place.
“I was hoping for a skate park here, and now I’m even more excited because look at what we’re going to do here,” she said of the fitness court and playground. “Who thought we would expand and make it an even better park?”
Skateboarders, scooter riders and those using wheelchairs may use the skate park, however helmets and protective knee and elbow pads are required.
Other skate park rules exclude the use of tobacco or vaping products, alcohol, glass containers, and the use of profanity, tagging, pets, or riding motor vehicles or bicycles in the skating facility. The skate facility will be open from 7 a.m. until dusk.
