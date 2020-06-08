Revamped summer library program offers variety

FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Library system is offering a revamped summer program that starts Monday, June 8. Here’s a short synopsis on what to expect.
The Libraries will be offering entertaining online performances for all ages. From bi-lingual sing-alongs, didgeridoo performances, poetry slams, magic shows and reptile exhibits, there seems to be a variety of programs lined up for readers this summer. There will also be balloon demos, science shows and dance-alongs. See the entire list at: https://bit.ly/2BKyq6z.
The summer reading program will give participants an opportunity to win two free books and enter into a grand prize drawing. For the reading program, readers of all ages may log on to https://fresnolibrary.bookpoints.org/ to record the time they spend reading over the summer to earn prizes. Register your readers (yourself included) to get started on all the fun. Kids, teens and adults may all read to win various prizes over the summer months.
Within their digital pages, there are three different reading programs for kids (0-11), teens (12-18), and adults. Kids and teens may win two free books, and get the chance to enter into a grand prize drawing for their age groups. Adults may enter to win a gift card over the summer months. The Summer at Your Library program runs from June 15 - August 8.
Also at select branches, children from ages 1-18 can take advantage of healthy grab and go lunches. There are no requirements for children and teens to be met to take advantage of the free lunches. They may visit one of our eight designated sites that serve lunch and enjoy a healthy, delicious meal for free. The eight sites serving lunches are the following libraries: Betty Rodriguez, Central, Sunnyside, West Fresno, Mendota, Orange Cove, Sanger and Selma.
Information on the Selma Library website for the free meals for kids ages 1-18 includes:
- Meals may be picked up from 10-11 a.m.
- Please line up six feet apart and approach the table when it is your turn.
- Let staff know how many kids you are picking up meals for. Kids do not need to be present. We encourage one caregiver per family to pick up the meals.
- Meals must be taken home or eaten away from the library.
At the Selma Branch, some of the hands-on activities for June include:
- Thursday, June 18: Take and Make Craft: Clay Leaf Impressions: Bring nature indoors with this fun clay craft. Pick up your supplies, follow the instructions, and create your works of art. If you take pictures, make sure you tag our teen Instagram @fresnolibraryteens or use the hashtag #fresnolibteen to share your creations! Their hours have changed, so call your branch before you leave to pick them up.
- Thursday, June 25: Take and Make Craft: Constellation Lantern: Watch the stars from the comfort of your own home with this craft designed to showcase some fantastic constellations.
In Kingsburg, some upcoming activities include:
- Wednesday, June 17: Take and Make Craft: Clay Leaf Impressions
- Wednesday, June 24: Take and Make Craft: Constellation Lantern
For more information, call 600-7323 or visit www.fresnolibrary.org/summer. The website has the most up-to-date information with dates and times of performances and links to those performances.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
