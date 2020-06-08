Revamped summer library program offers variety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Library system is offering a revamped summer program that starts Monday, June 8. Here’s a short synopsis on what to expect.

The Libraries will be offering entertaining online performances for all ages. From bi-lingual sing-alongs, didgeridoo performances, poetry slams, magic shows and reptile exhibits, there seems to be a variety of programs lined up for readers this summer. There will also be balloon demos, science shows and dance-alongs. See the entire list at: https://bit.ly/2BKyq6z.

The summer reading program will give participants an opportunity to win two free books and enter into a grand prize drawing. For the reading program, readers of all ages may log on to https://fresnolibrary.bookpoints.org/ to record the time they spend reading over the summer to earn prizes. Register your readers (yourself included) to get started on all the fun. Kids, teens and adults may all read to win various prizes over the summer months.

Within their digital pages, there are three different reading programs for kids (0-11), teens (12-18), and adults. Kids and teens may win two free books, and get the chance to enter into a grand prize drawing for their age groups. Adults may enter to win a gift card over the summer months. The Summer at Your Library program runs from June 15 - August 8.