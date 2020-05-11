Restaurants: Apply for Great Plates program

SELMA – Restaurant owners who are interested in providing nutritious meals to senior citizens may sign up for the Great Plates program, Selma Administrative Analyst Tracy Tosta said in an email shared with shared with local businesses.
On April 24, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation Great Plates Delivered program. This program has two purposes:
- Help older adults, ages 65 years or older, and other adults, from 60-64 years of age, who are at high risk from COVID-19, to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day.
- Provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat during the COVID crisis.
The program reimburses approved restaurants for meals delivered to a target population of underserved home-bound seniors.
Local restaurants owners that are interested in taking part may go online to https://bit.ly/3bjGver to complete a state interest form and also contact Tosta so she may them in the process.
“Please do both so that I can support you in this program as we continue to learn the details and begin implementation over the next couple of weeks,” she wrote.
Simply completing the form doesn’t obligate businesses to participate, but does allow for restaurants to provide initial information and show an interest in learning more to stay connected with the local administrator.
“The local administrator may be the City of Selma or the County of Fresno. As I receive updates I will include those that respond to this email,” Tosta said.
Contact Tosta at tracyt@cityofselma.com or by calling 891-2260 for more information.
Here’s a Q and A about the program:
Q: How does the program work?
A: Local administrators partner with multiple local restaurants and food providers to deliver three nutritious daily meals to qualified individuals enrolled in the program. Each community conducts outreach to known senior centers and senior populations to enroll qualified individuals in need. The program is locally managed to ensure needs of the communities within California are addressed.
Q: Which restaurants and food providers qualify to participate?
A: Each local administrator determines which local restaurants and food providers (e.g., restaurants, kitchens, local farms, caterers) are eligible to participate in the program. Selection is contingent on food provider’s ability to meet volume and nutritional standards; source local produce/meats (if able); meet cultural needs; and prioritize local jobs, worker retention, worker health and safety, and standards of equity and fairness in employment practices, wages, hiring and promotion. One hundred percent of meals must be supplied by a food provider not currently participating in a state or federal meal service program.
Q: How long will the program run?
A: The program runs until June 10, 2020, which is the timeframe currently approved by FEMA. The state intends on requesting an extension for the Great Plates Delivered program.
Application and Meal Delivery Process
Q: How can I apply to participate as a local food provider?
A: The local administrator will establish a streamlined process to apply to the program, including a screening process to ensure restaurants and food providers meet program criteria.
Q: What are the meal requirements?
A: Each meal, at a minimum, must meet the following requirements:
- Breakfast low in sodium, no sugary drinks
- Lunch / dinner a piece of fresh fruit or vegetable on each dish, and low in sodium, no sugary drinks
Q: How are meals delivered?
A: Each local administrator determines how meals are delivered. This may be through restaurants and food providers, school bus drivers or delivery platform networks. Individuals delivering meals are subject to background checks.
Q: What are the food safety requirements for delivery?
A: Restaurants and food providers should continue to follow established food safety protocols and best practices for retail food establishments and important COVID-19 recommendations.
Q: How can I apply to participate?
A: Start by filling out an interest form. The state is collecting the food provider information and passing details to the appropriate local administrators. Great Plates Delivered will be a locally managed program, so the local administrator will be the entity who will reach out to you regarding next steps. Locally, also contact Selma’s Tracy Tosta at tracyt@cityofselma.com or by calling 891-2260
Q: How will I be reimbursed for meal deliveries?
A: Each local administrator determines program payment mechanisms.
Read more about Great Plates Delivered at https://bit.ly/3ckUW37.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!