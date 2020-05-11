Restaurants: Apply for Great Plates program

“The local administrator may be the City of Selma or the County of Fresno. As I receive updates I will include those that respond to this email,” Tosta said.

Contact Tosta at tracyt@cityofselma.com or by calling 891-2260 for more information.

Here’s a Q and A about the program:

Q: How does the program work?

A: Local administrators partner with multiple local restaurants and food providers to deliver three nutritious daily meals to qualified individuals enrolled in the program. Each community conducts outreach to known senior centers and senior populations to enroll qualified individuals in need. The program is locally managed to ensure needs of the communities within California are addressed.

Q: Which restaurants and food providers qualify to participate?