{{featured_button_text}}
Respect: Students of the Month

December 2019 Students of the Month at Lincoln Elementary were chosen for showing respect.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Lincoln Elementary has named their Students of the Month for December 2019 based on demonstrating the character trait of respect.

They are pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall and Learning Director Melody Lee.

In the front row are, from left to right, Janelle Barraza Suarez, Sayla Coats, Reece Cano, Isabella Moreno, Janeil Sihota, Zulema Luna, Ava Caudillo, Edith Bergstrom, Federico Esquivel and Emmett Vasquez.

In back are Principal Stovall, Milo Cerroblanco, Sophia Jiang, Demaree Castillo, Isaiah Francisco Arteaga, Kaylanni Ramirez, Karmbir Purewal, Brooke Brady, Luis Campos, Marriyah Aquino Hernandez and Director Lee.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments