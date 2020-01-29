KINGSBURG – Lincoln Elementary has named their Students of the Month for December 2019 based on demonstrating the character trait of respect.
They are pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall and Learning Director Melody Lee.
In the front row are, from left to right, Janelle Barraza Suarez, Sayla Coats, Reece Cano, Isabella Moreno, Janeil Sihota, Zulema Luna, Ava Caudillo, Edith Bergstrom, Federico Esquivel and Emmett Vasquez.
In back are Principal Stovall, Milo Cerroblanco, Sophia Jiang, Demaree Castillo, Isaiah Francisco Arteaga, Kaylanni Ramirez, Karmbir Purewal, Brooke Brady, Luis Campos, Marriyah Aquino Hernandez and Director Lee.
