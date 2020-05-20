Remembering the Good Humor man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – The Good Humor man drove his ice-cream truck by our house at least once a week. His truck horn had a certain sound that told you it was him, and not the bread man.

Nickels were scarce, but once in a while we were privileged to have one, and to run out to the truck and ask for a ‘Milk-Nickel.’

A Milk-Nickel l was a bar of vanilla ice-cream covered with chocolate and oodles of nuts. It was the most wonderful, delicious treat in the world.

If the empty stick said “free” on it, you could get a free ice-cream the next time the Good Humor truck came by.

When my brother Ted was 5, he saw several children around the ice-cream truck holding up their free ice-cream sticks. The Good Humor man collected all the sticks, and put an ice-cream bar in each hand. Ted ran out and held his hand up, too. The man put an ice-cream bar in his hand. When the Good Humor truck came again, he gave the man two nickels - one for a Milk-Nickel, and one for the ‘free’ ice-cream bar he received the last time.