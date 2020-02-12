Remember: Worsh and Rench

I was in third grade before I discovered that worsh was spelled W-A-S-H, and that rench was spelled R-I-N-S-E. Those words were on our spelling list one week.

One day my father said he wrenched his knee. That was nothing. Every time I scrubbed my knees, I renched them, too. He meant he twisted his knee. For a postman, that was serious. When he worked on pipes under the sink, he used a wrench.

I thought renching with water was spelled with an “R.”

Every Monday, Mama worshed clothes, renched them, and hung them on the clothes line. My Grandma grew up in a different part of the country where if you said “worsh” and “rench,” it was okay. I’m sure my parents said those words correctly. I guess it was just easier to say them Grandma’s way.

Friday came and so did the spelling test. I had to spell the words right or be graded down for misspelled words, even when I did think the real words were “worsh” and “rench.” I thought only high-faloot’n fuddy duddies said “wash” and “rinse.”

I felt embarrassed when my best friend told me, it really is “wash” and “rinse.”

