SELMA – Reader Maxine Clark of Selma has an idea we’d like to share.
“I think it would give the newspaper added interest to have a column on memories of the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s,” she wrote.
We’re asking our more experienced readers in both Kingsburg and Selma to share memories of their youth or young adulthood from the different generations - the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s or even 1970s.
What’s something you remember from your younger days that’s obviously different from today? School events, family celebrations, church events or hometown traditions you cherish. How about the fashion trends?
Share any photos of that event, if you have any. If you can identify who is in the pictures, please let us know (first and last names).
Perhaps a grandchild could ‘interview’ their grandparent about games they played as a child, their earliest memory of school or how they spent their summers.
There is no deadline. We’ll run them as we receive the “Remember When” entries.
Word limit: 350
Send as a Word document (not a PDF).
Email to: editor@selmaenterprise.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.