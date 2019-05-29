{{featured_button_text}}
Remember When?

An historic photo dated 1910 and 1916 was among items found in the Selma Enterprise building and harkens back to Kingsburg High’s early days of boys baseball. Notice the mitts, bats and uniforms? If you played sports a long time ago and want to share your memories, feel free to submit an entry to “Remember When” at editor@selmaenterprise.com. Include photos if you have them!

 Contributed

SELMA – Reader Maxine Clark of Selma has an idea we’d like to share.

“I think it would give the newspaper added interest to have a column on memories of the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s,” she wrote.

We’re asking our more experienced readers in both Kingsburg and Selma to share memories of their youth or young adulthood from the different generations - the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s or even 1970s.

What’s something you remember from your younger days that’s obviously different from today? School events, family celebrations, church events or hometown traditions you cherish. How about the fashion trends?

Share any photos of that event, if you have any. If you can identify who is in the pictures, please let us know (first and last names).

Perhaps a grandchild could ‘interview’ their grandparent about games they played as a child, their earliest memory of school or how they spent their summers.

There is no deadline. We’ll run them as we receive the “Remember When” entries.

Word limit: 350

Send as a Word document (not a PDF).

Email to: editor@selmaenterprise.com

