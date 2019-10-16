{{featured_button_text}}
Remember When: High Street lamps

A view down High Street shows the decorative street lamps, at right, that are said to have lit up Hollywood Boulevard.

 Contributed

SELMA – Every time I walk along High Street in Selma, I think of where the street lamps came from. Several years ago, the Enterprise told us that the street lamps used to light up Hollywood Boulevard.

I grew up in West Los Angeles, and there were times we went to Hollywood and drove down Hollywood Boulevard.

On one trip, I noticed the pretty street lamps and counted them as they passed by my window.

I like to think that Selma’s street lamps are the same ones I saw when I was a child.

Editor’s note: According to “Centennial Selma,” by J. Randall McFarland, High Street was named as such because “topographically, it was originally atop a sand hill, considerably higher than the railroad.” Jacob E. Whitson was said to have built his first home - a six by nine foot shanty of mountain shakes that cost $1.75 - on the crest of this elevation. “Its site was on what eventually was appropriately named High Street, a few yards northwest of Second Street, in order to provide a clear view across the balance of the homestead.”

