SELMA – Every time I walk along High Street in Selma, I think of where the street lamps came from. Several years ago, the Enterprise told us that the street lamps used to light up Hollywood Boulevard.
I grew up in West Los Angeles, and there were times we went to Hollywood and drove down Hollywood Boulevard.
On one trip, I noticed the pretty street lamps and counted them as they passed by my window.
I like to think that Selma’s street lamps are the same ones I saw when I was a child.
Editor’s note: According to “Centennial Selma,” by J. Randall McFarland, High Street was named as such because “topographically, it was originally atop a sand hill, considerably higher than the railroad.” Jacob E. Whitson was said to have built his first home - a six by nine foot shanty of mountain shakes that cost $1.75 - on the crest of this elevation. “Its site was on what eventually was appropriately named High Street, a few yards northwest of Second Street, in order to provide a clear view across the balance of the homestead.”
