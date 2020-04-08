You are the owner of this article.
Remember: When milk was delivered to your door?
Selma’s Maxine Clark shares her memories of when the milkman brought fresh bottles of milk to your doorstep in this week’s “Remember” column. In this photo, “Rhode Island Monthly” shared an image of a Munroe Dairy delivery driver in its December 2005 edition.

 Laura Brown

SELMA — The milkman came early, before my parents ate their 5 a.m. breakfast. He brought three or four of the one-quart sized bottles of milk, set them on the porch, and took the empty bottles to his truck.

All my mother had to do was open the front door, walk a few steps, pick up the bottles of milk and bring them in. Sometimes, Mama left a note in the neck of an empty bottle to order extra cream, or butter, or buttermilk.

Milk was pasteurized (cream rose to the top of the milk), but not homogenized (cream mixed throughout the milk). Daddy used cream in his coffee, and Grandma used cream in her tea when she ate breakfast later.

On freezing mornings and before the milk was brought in, the frozen cream expanded and rose up out of the bottle like a round post, with the bottle cap sitting on top of it.

One of those freezing mornings, Muffy, our yellow striped cat, licked the cream post. His tongue stuck to the cream and he had a hard time getting loose. He never tried that again.

Sometimes, we whipped the cream to put on a dessert, or shook it in a jar to make butter.

When my mother was young, one of her neighbors had a parrot. The parrot’s cage usually hung in the neighbor’s porch. Every time the milkman out of his horse-drawn truck, the parrot said, “Giddap!” The Milkman had to yell, “Whoa!” After so many times of chasing his horse and milk truck down the street, he asked the neighbor to please keep the parrot inside on milk delivery days.

