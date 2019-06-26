SELMA – The ironing on Tuesday took about as much time as the washing on Monday.
Mama had a modern electric iron, but there was no gradual heat control. There was a limit, but no gradual control between “on” and “hot.” If she ironed silk, she did it before the iron got too hot. She unplugged the iron at times, and plugged it in again. That was the heat control.
The ironing board folded up into the wall when not in use. When we got our refrigerator, it had to stand in front of the ironing board door. We couldn’t just put the refrigerator where the icebox had been. Our icebox was built in, and couldn’t be moved.
The ironing board moved to the pantry. Mama laid the ironing board across the backs of two chairs when she ironed. She made do until she got a portable, fold-up ironing board.
The steam iron and clothes dryer had not been invented yet, so hankies, pillow cases, and everything else had to be ironed.
One Tuesday in winter, the electric iron did not heat, so Mama put it on the warm woodstove to heat. There were two old-fashioned irons in the pantry. She dusted them, and put them on the woodstove. When the iron she was using cooled, she put it back on the stove and picked up a warm one.
When not in use, we used the old, non-electric irons for making roads in the dirt for toy cars.
