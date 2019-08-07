{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: In our ongoing column, “Remember When," readers share memories of days gone by from previous generations. The column was suggested by Selma’s Maxine Clark who shares memories from her own youth. To share an entry and related photos, email your treasured recollections to editor@selmaenterprise.com.

KINGSBURG – “The Watermelon Festival was the highlight of the summer,” Susan Bowen Sweetser wrote. Sweetser now resides in Northern California but recalls the town’s festival where her grandfather, Benton Bowen, took part.

“Mr. Bowen was part owner of the Kingsburg Recorder,” she said. Here’s the rest of her recollection:

“I always knew where to find my grandfather, Benton Bowen. He volunteered to sell popcorn in the food trailer to raise money for much-needed things like a new ambulance. I have no idea when these pictures were taken. They may have been taken in the mid to late 1940s.

“The Watermelon Festival was held on the Kingsburg High School football field. I remember the trailers full of fresh, cold sweet watermelons.

“Volunteers would stand behind long tables, cut the melons into big slices and hand them out. What could be better than sticky hands and faces, eating snow cones and watermelon while hanging out with friends on a warm summer night in Kingsburg?”

