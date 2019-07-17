Helms Bakery in Culver City, Calif., opened its doors in 1931. Paul Helm, a retired banker, owned and operated the bakery with the help of family and 32 employees, plus drivers of 11 delivery coaches.
Their 150 different types of items were not sold in stores. They were delivered directly to homes. You could tell when the Helmsman’s coach was coming down your street by the distinctive two-tone whistle (and later the two-tone coach horn).
Bread, rolls, sweet rolls, wedding cakes, cookies and many other items could be bought or ordered from the Helmsman. In fact, in 1955 my father purchased Dave’s and my wedding cake from Helms Bakery - for $25.
As business grew, freshly baked items were delivered as far north as Fresno and as far south as San Diego. Some of the local homes received their bread still warm from the oven, and children received cardboard punch-outs of their yellow delivery coach.
Helms became the “official baker” of the 1932 Summer Olympics. “Olympic” became part of the name: Helms Olympic Bread. Helms Bread went to the moon with the Apollo Missions, becoming the first bread on the moon.
The bakery was four miles southeast of my West Los Angeles home.
When I was 10, my family and relatives toured Helms Bakery. The bread was mixed and kneaded by machine. The bread was even put into baking pans by machine. A belt in the oven moved slowly so that when the bread was put into the huge oven, it was baked to perfection when it reached the other side of the oven – ready to take out and slice and wrap.
The bakery stayed in business until 1969.
There is a lot more to this story. You can find out much more online by writing “Helms Bakery” in your browser.
