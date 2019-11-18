My wife and I just returned from what is now known as “The Socialist Republic of Vietnam.” I arrived in Saigon 54 years ago as a 21-year-old Army draftee.
The city of Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, was a mess. The tallest building was at best five stories high, trash was piled three feet high on the sides of the streets, Buddist monks were committing suicide on downtown streets by lighting their gasoline-soaked robes on fire to protest what they perceived as ill treatment by the South Vietnam government.
There were countless beggers on the dirty streets, most of them crippled, blind or mentally ill. Small children were trying to sell you Chiclets gum or begging you to let them shine your boots. In vacant lots you would see small dwellings pieced together with found or stolen wood, tin or cardboard boxes. In the countless bars pretty young girls in mini-skirts were trying to get you to buy “Saigon tea,” which was a heavily watered down glass of very cheap alcohol.
I was amazed to see the changes that had taken place in that old city once known as “the Paris of the Orient.” Beautiful high-rise office buildings now dot the horizon, the Saigon Sky Deck being the centerpiece. We didn’t see any beggars. The streets were clean and very busy. Just as it was in 1965, you take your life in your hands when crossing the street. The pedestrian doesn’t have the right of way in Saigon.
There were tranquil little parks scattered throughout the city with people relaxing and exercising. The people seemed to be enjoying the peace that had escaped them for so long. We stayed in a five-star hotel that would hold its own in Manhattan. We saw McDonald’s, Burger King, Häagen-Dazs, Starbucks, and other American stores. The economy seemed to be flourishing.
As I looked out over the bustling city from my eleventh-floor hotel room, I started thinking. Did we waste trillions of dollars, the lives of more than 55,000 of our young soldiers, over a million Vietnamese lives, not to mention all the veterans on both sides who now have PTSD and sickness from chemicals like Agent Orange?
It seems the Vietnamese people are much better off now. Maybe we should put more thought into jumping into other countries’ wars. Here’s a thought. If our leaders had to send one of their own children to the front line of conflict, would they still go to war? It’s just a thought.
