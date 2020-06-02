Remember: Treadle sewing machines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – A treadle sewing machine is the first model I remember.

A treadle sewing machine took time to learn. You had to turn the big wheel on the right to get the sewing started, and then with your feet, you moved the treadle back and forth in a rocking motion.

When the treadle sewing machine was not in use, the machine folded down into the cabinet, and the side panel folded over the top, like a desk.

I remember writing my first name for the first time while sitting at the sewing machine.

Thomas Saint, an English man, invented and patented a sewing machine in 1790. Charles Weisenthal, a German, had already invented a sewing machine 35 years earlier, but did not patent it.

Isaac Singer and Elias Howe, from the United States, greatly improved the sewing machine. The sewing machine took one hour to do the same work that it took 14 1/2 hours to do by hand.

Later my parents purchased an electric sewing machine. That’s the one I learned to sew with. My mother made shirts, dresses, pajamas, sewed quilt pieces together and made over dresses that a neighbor handed down to me.