Remember the wood-burning stove

SELMA – Wood-burning stoves were popular in the 1930s in the Los Angeles area. Houses were not built with heating or cooling systems. Chimneys? Yes.

The first metal wood-burning stove is said to have been invented in 16th-century Europe, but the stove did not become common until nearly 200 years later during the Industrial Revolution.

In America in the 1740s, Ben Franklin designed his open hearth, three-sided wood stove. It used less fuel for the same amount of heat as a fireplace.

By the beginning of the 20th Century, 40 million American homes were heated with wood stoves (not especially Ben Franklin’s).

Our wood stove was in the dining room. Wood heat was good for my grandmother’s rheumatism. She spent most of her day in the dining room.

My father started a fire in the wood stove early each morning before going to work, and my mother kept the fire going all day. The bedrooms were not heated, so on many cold mornings we dressed in the dining room.

In rainy weather, our leather shoes surrounded the stove on the floor with their toes curled upward from the heat. When we put them on the next morning, they felt like Dutch wooden shoes.

There is an old country saying, “Wood warms you thrice - when you chop it, when you stack it, and when you burn it.”

