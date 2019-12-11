{{featured_button_text}}
Remember: Jukeboxes

Maxine Clark recalls when jukeboxes were available in most restaurants and patrons could play and sing along to all kinds of music. All for a nickel per song.

Almost every restaurant had one. It was a public record player for a nickel per song. It held a stack of 45 rpm (revolutions per minute). 

You put your nickel in the slot and selected the song you want. When it was that record’s turn to play, the arms moved fast. The record was lifted out of place and put onto the turntable. The turntable turned, the needle arm rested on the record and the music began. 

There were silly songs, serious songs, classics, and whatever kind of song you wanted to hear. Sometimes people sang along. It created an enjoyable atmosphere. I wish the jukebox was still being used with songs we all enjoyed.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

