Almost every restaurant had one. It was a public record player for a nickel per song. It held a stack of 45 rpm (revolutions per minute).
You put your nickel in the slot and selected the song you want. When it was that record’s turn to play, the arms moved fast. The record was lifted out of place and put onto the turntable. The turntable turned, the needle arm rested on the record and the music began.
There were silly songs, serious songs, classics, and whatever kind of song you wanted to hear. Sometimes people sang along. It created an enjoyable atmosphere. I wish the jukebox was still being used with songs we all enjoyed.
