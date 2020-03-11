Remember: The Front Porch

A large front porch is usually thought of as a place for family gatherings in the evening, after the chores are done and there is time to sit and talk - like on “The Waltons” TV drama. Our family gatherings were in the living room.

Grandma liked to sit in a chair on the front porch, in the afternoons, and talk to friends as they passed by. She enjoyed seeing children walking home from school.

Poochie, the neighbor’s friendly chow dog, was a frequent visitor. You could always tell where he had been sitting, because he left a clean spot with his tail swishing from side to side.

Sometimes the porch became the third little pig’s brick house, or a hospital when we played ‘accident.’

Once, the front porch was a real clinic after a real accident. My mother called the police to report an accident, and gave first-aid to the accident victims. Accidents were the norm at our corner.

The porch was where we could sit and listen to my brother Willard play the piano. It was a place to think, or talk to a friend; a place to sit down and tighten the clamps or ankle straps on my skates.