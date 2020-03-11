Remember: The Front Porch

A large front porch is usually thought of as a place for family gatherings in the evening, after the chores are done and there is time to sit and talk - like on “The Waltons” TV drama. Our family gatherings were in the living room.
Grandma liked to sit in a chair on the front porch, in the afternoons, and talk to friends as they passed by. She enjoyed seeing children walking home from school.
Poochie, the neighbor’s friendly chow dog, was a frequent visitor. You could always tell where he had been sitting, because he left a clean spot with his tail swishing from side to side.
Sometimes the porch became the third little pig’s brick house, or a hospital when we played ‘accident.’
Once, the front porch was a real clinic after a real accident. My mother called the police to report an accident, and gave first-aid to the accident victims. Accidents were the norm at our corner.
The porch was where we could sit and listen to my brother Willard play the piano. It was a place to think, or talk to a friend; a place to sit down and tighten the clamps or ankle straps on my skates.
Salesmen used the porch to display what they were selling: Vacuum cleaners, scissors, dishes, you name it. The scissor man would sharpen scissors on the porch.
The mailman stood on the porch to put mail in the mail slot in the wall. The mail dropped down into the slot and could be opened on the dining room side of the wall. The porch was a nice place to put together a model airplane or read. There was a couch on our porch for a while. My brother Bob put a huge speaker on the porch. The speaker could also be a receptor. He could hear conversations of people walking by.
Our porch was a restaurant for hobos. Somehow, needy people picked our house to ask for meals. My mother always gave them a plate of food, said a blessing, and made sure the man was aware of God, and how to reach Him.
A porch can be anything you want it to be. It is the vestibule to your home; a welcome to visitors.
