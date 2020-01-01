‘Twas the first Christmas night, and all through the field
Some shepherds were guarding their sheep unconcealed,
The shepherds looked skyward and what should appear,
A bright, shining angel. This caused them much fear.
”Fear not,” said the angel, “Great joy shall be yours,
For a Savior is born, who is Christ the Lord.
In Bethlehem town you will find the small babe,
In cloths He is wrapped, and in a manger laid.”
Then all of a sudden right out of the blue
Thousands of angels came into view.
You have free articles remaining.
“All glory to God in the highest,” they voiced,
“May peace be on earth,” and the shepherds rejoiced.
They hurried to Bethlehem’s animal sheds,
And found baby Jesus as the angel had said.
The shepherds told Joseph and Mary that night
Of the angel’s glad message and the heavenly sight.
Now Mary kept all of these things in her heart,
And the jubilant shepherds began to depart
Proclaiming to all as they dashed out of sight.
“The Savior is born! Oh what a good night!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.