Remember: First Christmas

A photo of an early Nativity scene shows children dressed as Mary and Joseph as they re-enact the first Christmas.

 Contributed

‘Twas the first Christmas night, and all through the field

Some shepherds were guarding their sheep unconcealed,

The shepherds looked skyward and what should appear,

A bright, shining angel. This caused them much fear.

”Fear not,” said the angel, “Great joy shall be yours,

For a Savior is born, who is Christ the Lord.

In Bethlehem town you will find the small babe,

In cloths He is wrapped, and in a manger laid.”

Then all of a sudden right out of the blue

Thousands of angels came into view.

“All glory to God in the highest,” they voiced,

“May peace be on earth,” and the shepherds rejoiced.

They hurried to Bethlehem’s animal sheds,

And found baby Jesus as the angel had said.

The shepherds told Joseph and Mary that night

Of the angel’s glad message and the heavenly sight.

Now Mary kept all of these things in her heart,

And the jubilant shepherds began to depart

Proclaiming to all as they dashed out of sight.

“The Savior is born! Oh what a good night!”

