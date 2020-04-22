Remember: Saturday was cleaning day

SELMA – Saturday seemed to be house cleaning day all around the world. That day was seemingly set apart to clean the whole house, getting it spic and span for Sunday and a new week. Of course, any day can be set aside for overall cleaning.
I tried the Saturday cleaning day when my husband and I had four young children. It was an impossible task, I wished that Saturdays had never been invented.
During my childhood in the ‘30’s we spent our Saturdays like this:
We sat on the back steps, Bob, Willard, and I, polishing our shoes. We had one bottle of brown liquid shoe polish, and three daubers. I dipped my dauber into the shoe polish, pressed it against the inside of the bottle to get excess polish off and then painted my shoe.
It was Saturday, “the day of preparation.” We prepared our shoes and ourselves so we would look our best for church on Sunday. My starched, ironed dress hung in the living room closet waiting for Sunday. Saturday was also bath night. We took tub baths only two nights a week to save on the water bill.
The house looked its best, too. Bob, Willard and I cleaned it every Saturday morning. Bob made a chart of jobs. He divided the housework, as evenly as he could, into three parts. Each job took about the same amount of time and work. The one who cleaned the living room one week would clean the dining room the next week. We changed jobs every week.
I enjoyed cleaning house, because we did it together, and Bob made it fun.
By the time I was old enough to help with housework, my brother Ted was out of there. He spent his time fixing up old cars.
The house looked beautiful! It was “as clean as Saturday afternoon.” Sunlight streamed through the sparkling windows brightening all the rooms.
All this work was preparing for Sunday. Sunday was a special day.
Chalkboard encounter
Mama, Bob, Willard and I waited in the car and watched Daddy write words on the chalkboard.
Daddy had unlocked the glass door of the cabinet in front of the mission and had taken out the chalk, chalkboard, and eraser. He erased what was written, and wrote new words.
My father sometimes preached in the Downtown Los Angeles mission, so he was asked to write the new schedule of speakers for each night of that week.
I was four, and this is how the conversation in the car went:
“Where did the words go?
“What words?
“The words on the chalkboard.”
“They disappeared.”
“They have to be somewhere. They can't just disappear.”
“The eraser erased them.”
“Are the words in the eraser?”
“No, but the chalk dust is.”
“Can you blow on the eraser and make the words go back on the chalkboard?”
“No.”
