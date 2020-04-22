Remember: Saturday was cleaning day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Saturday seemed to be house cleaning day all around the world. That day was seemingly set apart to clean the whole house, getting it spic and span for Sunday and a new week. Of course, any day can be set aside for overall cleaning.

I tried the Saturday cleaning day when my husband and I had four young children. It was an impossible task, I wished that Saturdays had never been invented.

During my childhood in the ‘30’s we spent our Saturdays like this:

We sat on the back steps, Bob, Willard, and I, polishing our shoes. We had one bottle of brown liquid shoe polish, and three daubers. I dipped my dauber into the shoe polish, pressed it against the inside of the bottle to get excess polish off and then painted my shoe.

It was Saturday, “the day of preparation.” We prepared our shoes and ourselves so we would look our best for church on Sunday. My starched, ironed dress hung in the living room closet waiting for Sunday. Saturday was also bath night. We took tub baths only two nights a week to save on the water bill.