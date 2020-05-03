You are the owner of this article.
Remember ringing the school bells
Remember ringing the school bells

Remember: School belss

This photo from the North Bay Historic Preservation Digital Collection shows a teacher ringing a school bell in front of a Sonoma County school in circa 1900. As technology changed over time, ringing the school bells to dismiss or start class has evolved over time. Selma’s Maxine Clark shares a memory of how she and a classmate were eager to take on the responsibility and “do [the] job right.”

 Laura Brown

SELMA – School bells told us when to go into our classrooms, and when to go out.

They rang at recess and lunchtime, and rang repeatedly for a fire drill.

Our school had “modern” bells that were electrically controlled, though not automatic. Each bell duo, on each building, was connected to a switch in the office and had to be turned on manually.

Sixth-graders had the privilege of turning on the switches to ring the bells. My friend Florence and I eagerly looked forward to our turn. We had to leave class before recess and before lunch in order start the bells ringing on time.

At 10 o’clock and again at 12 o’clock, the first switch was opened. We counted, “1, 2, 3, 4.”

The first switch stayed open while we counted for the second switch. Then, the first switch was turned off. While the second switch was still open, the third switch was opened. Then, while the third switch was still open, the second switch was turned off, and the fourth one opened.

It was done the same way down to the last switch. There were about six or eight switches. The bells started ringing at the farthest building, and echoed down to the first building.

From doing that fun job, we learned responsibility, doing a job right and putting our best into it

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

