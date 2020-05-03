Remember ringing the school bell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – School bells told us when to go into our classrooms, and when to go out.

They rang at recess and lunchtime, and rang repeatedly for a fire drill.

Our school had “modern” bells that were electrically controlled, though not automatic. Each bell duo, on each building, was connected to a switch in the office and had to be turned on manually.

Sixth-graders had the privilege of turning on the switches to ring the bells. My friend Florence and I eagerly looked forward to our turn. We had to leave class before recess and before lunch in order start the bells ringing on time.

At 10 o’clock and again at 12 o’clock, the first switch was opened. We counted, “1, 2, 3, 4.”

The first switch stayed open while we counted for the second switch. Then, the first switch was turned off. While the second switch was still open, the third switch was opened. Then, while the third switch was still open, the second switch was turned off, and the fourth one opened.

It was done the same way down to the last switch. There were about six or eight switches. The bells started ringing at the farthest building, and echoed down to the first building.

From doing that fun job, we learned responsibility, doing a job right and putting our best into it

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

