Remember: Old sayings

SELMA – Yesterday’s expressions are different from today’s. Here are a few of them.

“Worshin’ powder” was laundry soap.

“Pert Near” meant pretty nearly, or almost. “Are you ready?” “Pert near!”

My father would say he wrenched his knee. He meant that he twisted his knee, and it hurt. That was nothing; every time I washed my knees, I renched (rinsed) them.

“Crick” was short for “creek.” My father once said that he had a crick in his neck. “Daddy, what do you mean? Is there water in your neck?”

“Vittles” or “victuals” is another word we seldom use. Grandma would say, “worsh (wash) your hands and put the vittles on the table now. Supper’s ready.”

The way things were said and done then, remind me of home. They are the music of my earliest childhood.

Today, I see and hear people say “a” before a word that begins with a vowel instead of using “an.” I took “a” sack lunch to school. There might have been “an” apple or “an” orange in my sack.

I think correct grammar sounds beautiful. As for expressions or word meanings, they change with each generation.