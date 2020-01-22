{{featured_button_text}}
Remember: Skirts

Andrea Reese wrote about hobble skirts on her blog, Genealogy Lady, and shared these images of fashion plates that originated from the Costume Institute's collection from the Thomas J. Watson Library, Metropolitan Museum of Art. “While the silhouette of a 1900 skirt was spectacularly triangular, ten years later, they were positively rectangular. Neoclassicism, romanticism and the mystique of the Orient were some of the artistic aesthetics at play in the fashion world of 1910. In many ways, skirts of the early 1910s resembled Greek or Roman columns,” she wrote.

 Contributed

Midi skirts were popular in the late 40’s, and early 50’s. My school yearbook presents many of them. They were called midis because of the length – midway between knee and ankle. I liked the flared midi skirts. They were great for cheer leading (but I was not a cheerleader). The flared midis gave you the freedom to take long strides.

Hobble skirts were just the opposite. They were narrow around the ankle. It was hard to walk. That’s why they were called “hobble” skirts. A hobble skirt could be a hazard. They were popular in the early 1900’s when my mother was young. She and her sister-in-law, Aunt Olive, often went shopping together.

On one shopping adventure Aunt Olive wore her hobble skirt. They needed to take a streetcar to town. As the ladies walked down the street, they saw a streetcar stopped at the corner. They hurried to catch it. It would be 20 minutes before the next streetcar would come. They ran and waved to the conductor, but the streetcar started to go. “Wait! Wait!” they yelled.

Aunt Olive stepped off the curb and the hobble skirt pulled her other foot off, too. She spun around and around trying not to lose her balance. My mother was laughing so hard she could not help Aunt Olive or wave to the streetcar conductor. Cars honked. The streetcar finally stopped, so when Aunt Olive stopped spinning, she and my mother boarded the streetcar - in the middle of the intersection.

Aunt Olive learned not to wear a hobble skirt on shopping days.

