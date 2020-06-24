Remember: Landmarks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – I’m not talking about Mount Rushmore or Pike’s Peak, but about special landmarks of my childhood.

Although the year I was 11, my family visited among other landmarks, Multnomah Falls near Portland, Oregon. When we were there, it was a double falls. The upper one fell onto a huge rock. We could walk under the rock and behind the lower falls. In later years, the huge rock wore down and it fell into the river (no one was hurt).

One of the other landmarks was a water fountain in Beverly Hills. Colored lights shown on the fountain, giving it the appearance that the water was constantly changing colors. When we drove from West Los Angeles to downtown Los Angeles, we would sometimes ask our dad to take Santa Monica Boulevard so we could see the colored fountain.

Another landmark was a sign board along Olympic Boulevard. It was next to a Fox Studio movie filming area with a backdrop of a beautiful sky with small clouds. We could not see the filming because of a high wall around the area.

The sign board was an ad for White King Laundry Soap. It was not just a painted picture, it was a wooden half washtub built onto the sign board.