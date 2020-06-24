Remember: Landmarks

SELMA – I’m not talking about Mount Rushmore or Pike’s Peak, but about special landmarks of my childhood.
Although the year I was 11, my family visited among other landmarks, Multnomah Falls near Portland, Oregon. When we were there, it was a double falls. The upper one fell onto a huge rock. We could walk under the rock and behind the lower falls. In later years, the huge rock wore down and it fell into the river (no one was hurt).
One of the other landmarks was a water fountain in Beverly Hills. Colored lights shown on the fountain, giving it the appearance that the water was constantly changing colors. When we drove from West Los Angeles to downtown Los Angeles, we would sometimes ask our dad to take Santa Monica Boulevard so we could see the colored fountain.
Another landmark was a sign board along Olympic Boulevard. It was next to a Fox Studio movie filming area with a backdrop of a beautiful sky with small clouds. We could not see the filming because of a high wall around the area.
The sign board was an ad for White King Laundry Soap. It was not just a painted picture, it was a wooden half washtub built onto the sign board.
A wooden, white washer woman was bent over the tub. With her hands on the washboard, she moved up and down at the waist. She wore a faded brown skirt, and a white blouse, several petticoats, and white bloomers with ruffles around the knees. Blonde curls peeked out from under her faded blue scarf. Her back was to the audience, and wooden replica of a White King soap box sat on a shelf near the tub.
We asked our dad to drive by this landmark, too
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!