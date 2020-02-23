Remember: Homemade quilts

Homemade quilts are still popular. One of my daughters is a member of a quilting group. Their quilts emphasize a certain era of history. Portraits and other pictures created with fabric are popular as well. Two other daughters make quilts, but are not members of a quilt-making group.
When I was a child, the church ladies would come to our house to tie a quilt. The quilt was always for charity. I was too little to help, but just the right size to walk underneath with my head touching the underside of the quilt.
I could never understand why quilt makers cut perfectly good fabric into squares, and sewed them back together again. Of course the quilt pieces were put together in beautiful patterns. That was nice, but something was missing.
Mama made quilts with the good part of old shirts, dresses, sheets, aprons and pillow cases. Mama’s quilts had stories in them and were stitched with love.
Sometimes, at bedtime, I would ask Mama to leave the light on so I could enjoy my quilt. There were pieces from Grandma’s red and white speckled dress; Willard’s blue plaid shirt that he had always worn; Bob’s brown and white flannel pajamas that he quickly put away because company was coming (He had dressed in the warm dining room); Daddy’s mailman shirt; a piece or two from one of Ted’s white shirts, although a clean spot was hard to find because it was so full of car engine grease; pieces from a favorite dress of mine that got torn from tree climbing; and other memory pieces. Mama’s contribution was from a dress with lots of roses on it that she wore when she went to the store. Oh, and the red pieces were from Aunt Lidia’s apron - the one she wore in our chicken pen, and was pecked at by our big red rooster.
Mama’s quilts were pretty, warm, and full of memories and love.
Thanks, Mama!
Selma reader Maxine Clark shares memories of her childhood in the “Remember” series. Submit your recollections and photos of yesteryear for the “Remember” series by emailing: editor@selmaenterprise.com. Word limit: 350.