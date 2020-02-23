Remember: Homemade quilts

Homemade quilts are still popular. One of my daughters is a member of a quilting group. Their quilts emphasize a certain era of history. Portraits and other pictures created with fabric are popular as well. Two other daughters make quilts, but are not members of a quilt-making group.

When I was a child, the church ladies would come to our house to tie a quilt. The quilt was always for charity. I was too little to help, but just the right size to walk underneath with my head touching the underside of the quilt.

I could never understand why quilt makers cut perfectly good fabric into squares, and sewed them back together again. Of course the quilt pieces were put together in beautiful patterns. That was nice, but something was missing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mama made quilts with the good part of old shirts, dresses, sheets, aprons and pillow cases. Mama’s quilts had stories in them and were stitched with love.